WASHINGTON, D.C.—JW Marriott Washington, DC, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, announced two new dining concepts by Grey Spaces. The two new concepts refresh the hotel’s food and beverage experiences.

Diner Bar by The Grey will debut later this year, followed by The Grey on Penn in spring 2027. Both concepts will be brought to life by Union Square Events, with a culinary team that will be announced this fall. The restaurants are part of a multi-million-dollar property investment by hotel owner Host Hotels & Resorts.

Statements From Leadership

“Bringing together Grey Spaces, Union Square Events, and JW Marriott Washington, DC represents a pivotal chapter in the evolution of this hotel, highlighting the elements that have always been at the heart of our property: genuine hospitality, meaningful connection, and memorable dining experiences,” said Matthew Felix, general manager of JW Marriott Washington, DC. “Culinary is a defining pillar of the JW Marriott brand, and we’re thrilled to partner with Mashama, Johno, Grey Spaces, and Union Square Events to bring these concepts to life. Diner Bar by The Grey and The Grey on Penn will introduce new energy to our hotel by creating welcoming places for guests, neighbors, and visitors to gather, share stories, and experience the best of Washington.”

“Washington, DC, is a city we’ve been interested in for a long time, and we knew that if Grey Spaces was going to join this vibrant dining community, it had to be with the right partners and in a way that felt meaningful,” said Johno Morisano, co-founder of Grey Spaces. “What excited us about this opportunity is the chance to be part of a destination with so much history while creating something relevant for the city, its inhabitants and visitors. We are steadfast in our goal to offer great hospitality while bringing people together, and we’re honored to do that here in Washington with JW Marriott Washington, DC and Union Square Events.”

“Southern food has never been static. It has always moved with people, and along the way it has adapted, evolved and taken on new influences,” said Mashama Bailey, partner and co-founder of Grey Spaces. “Washington has such an interesting place in that story because it sits between North and South and has been shaped by generations of people coming here from somewhere else. With Diner Bar by The Grey, we have an opportunity to explore what Southern food looks like in Washington today while still staying connected to where we come from.”

Diner Bar by The Grey

Diner Bar by The Grey offers a Washington expression of Port City Southern cuisine, with local seafood and regional traditions meeting the flavors of the American South. Conceived as an all-day gathering place, Diner Bar by The Grey will welcome guests, travelers, and locals alike.

The restaurant will transition throughout the day, from a relaxed setting for morning and midday to a mid-century modern atmosphere in the evening. Mornings begin with an NYC breakfast sandwich, Buttermilk pancakes, BBQ smoked salmon biscuit, or the signature Southern Fry Up. In the afternoon, offerings include the Diner Bar Burger with house pickles and comeback sauce and the Miss America sandwich. By evening, the menu transitions to oysters, classic cocktails, and a curated wine list.

Diner Bar by The Grey marks the first chapter in a new era of dining at JW Marriott Washington, DC. In spring 2027, the hotel will welcome The Grey on Penn, an evening experience and the second of two concepts developed in partnership with Grey Spaces and Union Square Events.

“Enlightened hospitality starts with a people-first mindset, and that shared philosophy is at the heart of this relationship,” said Anthony Mastellone, president of Union Square Events. “JW Marriott Washington, DC is an iconic venue, and Grey Spaces will provide an unforgettable voice to this treasured property. Union Square Events is honored to work with these amazing partners, providing memorable experiences to all who dine with us at JW Marriott Washington, DC.”