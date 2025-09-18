Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentJW Marriott Reston Station Opens
Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentOpenings

JW Marriott Reston Station Opens

By LODGING Staff
JW Marriott Reston Station
Photo Credit: JW Marriott Reston Station

BETHESDA, Maryland—JW Marriott announced the opening of JW Marriott Reston Station, a 247-room hotel located in Reston Station. The property marks the brand’s debut property in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The hotel provides guestrooms with panoramic views from Northern Virginia to Bethesda. It includes three dining concepts and the largest luxury meeting venue in the region, offering more than 40,000 square feet of meeting and event space. JW Marriott Reston Station also provides easy access to Metro’s Silver Line that connects directly to Dulles International Airport, Tysons Corner, and Washington, D.C.

“The opening of JW Marriott Reston Station is particularly meaningful for the brand, given its proximity to JW Marriott’s roots in Washington, D.C.,” said Bruce Rohr, vice president and global brand leader, JW Marriott. “This hotel reflects the evolution of JW Marriott—where timeless luxury meets world-class hospitality. With the debut of our new Mindful Rooms concept and a continued focus on well-being, we are proud to continue JW Marriott’s legacy in Northern Virginia by offering guests an exceptional experience rooted in the brand’s rich heritage.”

“JW Marriott Reston Station represents the culmination of Comstock’s decades-long vision to create a new, world-class, transit-oriented destination at Reston Station,” said Chris Clemente, chief executive officer of Comstock. “This property not only elevates the region’s hospitality landscape, it also honors Reston’s founding vision as a community designed to seamlessly integrate living, working, and recreation in spaces that showcase public art by world-class artists, concerts, and other cultural events.”

Just outside the hotel, guests will encounter Building Bridges, a sculpture commissioned specifically for the property by Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn. The installation symbolizes themes of friendship, wisdom, help, love, faith, and hope.

The JW Marriott Reston Station’s guestrooms, which include 14 junior suites, four executive suites, and a presidential suite, are each appointed with floor-to-ceiling windows as well as spa-inspired bathrooms. The hotel also includes a fitness center designed with wood paneling and 14 Mindful Rooms, marking the debut of the brand’s new Mindful Rooms and Floors concept. Each Mindful Room is designed with natural textures, soft lighting, and an alcove equipped with a yoga mat, light weights, and recovery tools. Upon arrival, guests checking into a Mindful Room are welcomed with a consultation to customize their sleep and wellness experience. Each stay includes customizable, bespoke rituals, such as tailored turndown services and personalized tea services.

The hotel includes three culinary venues: The Simon, a Mid-Atlantic restaurant with French and Mediterranean influences; Schar Bar, a lounge with bespoke cocktails and an extensive wine collection; and the JW Market, a café offering executive pastry chef Claus Olsen’s menu that includes fresh baked goods, artisan sandwiches, locally inspired specialties, and more.

JW Marriott Reston Station provides over 40,000 square feet of flexible space that includes an 11,700 square foot ballroom with 20-foot ceilings and multiple breakout rooms with 14-foot ceilings. These light-filled spaces include a dedicated support team and are capable of hosting up to 1,300 guests.

“Every detail at JW Marriott Reston Station is intended to provide a truly remarkable experience, inviting guests to be present in mind, body, and spirit,” said Dewayne Wright, managing director, JW Marriott Reston Station. “We are honored to bring JW Marriott’s enduring legacy of mindful luxury to the heart of the Dulles Corridor and look forward to welcoming guests to Reston Station.”

Previous article
Amadeus Research Finds Shifts in Consumers’ Travel Technology Expectations
Next article
Stayntouch Announces Partnership With Hideaway Inns
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

The Garden District Hotel
Development

The Garden District Hotel and The Blackbird Hotel Open in New Orleans

LODGING Staff -
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana—The Garden District Hotel and The Blackbird Hotel have officially opened their doors. The boutique hotels debuted in June 2025 and late...
Technology

Stayntouch Announces Partnership With Hideaway Inns

LODGING Staff -
BETHESDA, Maryland—Stayntouch announced a partnership with Hideaway Inns, a new brand that plans 15 openings over the next 36 months, growing to 25 properties...
technology expectations
Conferences and Events

Amadeus Research Finds Shifts in Consumers’ Travel Technology Expectations

Robin McLaughlin -
While the reasons for travel remain consistent, travelers’ expectations are shifting; they are starting to embrace personalization and technologies that create a more seamless...
M Resort Spa Casino Las Vegas
Design

PENN Entertainment Announces Opening Date for Second Hotel Tower at M Resort Las Vegas

LODGING Staff -
WYOMISSING, Pennsylvania & HENDERSON, Nevada—PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced that it expects to open the second hotel tower at M Resort Spa Casino Las Vegas...
Comings & goings
Comings & Goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

LODGING Staff -
Kempinski Hotels announced the appointment of Frank Veenstra as chief development officer. First Hospitality announced the appointment of Kathleen Hollis as chief growth officer. In...
Aimbridge Hospitality
Marketing

Aimbridge Hospitality Expands the Reach of Its In-House Marketing Agency

George Seli -
Second Wave, Aimbridge Hospitality’s in-house marketing agency, offers customized marketing services to hotels, from brand building to digital media campaigns. Conceived as the “next...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
The Garden District Hotel
Development

The Garden District Hotel and The Blackbird Hotel Open in New...

LODGING Staff -
Technology

Stayntouch Announces Partnership With Hideaway Inns

LODGING Staff -