JW Marriott Reston Station Opens

BETHESDA, Maryland—JW Marriott announced the opening of JW Marriott Reston Station, a 247-room hotel located in Reston Station. The property marks the brand’s debut property in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The hotel provides guestrooms with panoramic views from Northern Virginia to Bethesda. It includes three dining concepts and the largest luxury meeting venue in the region, offering more than 40,000 square feet of meeting and event space. JW Marriott Reston Station also provides easy access to Metro’s Silver Line that connects directly to Dulles International Airport, Tysons Corner, and Washington, D.C.

“The opening of JW Marriott Reston Station is particularly meaningful for the brand, given its proximity to JW Marriott’s roots in Washington, D.C.,” said Bruce Rohr, vice president and global brand leader, JW Marriott. “This hotel reflects the evolution of JW Marriott—where timeless luxury meets world-class hospitality. With the debut of our new Mindful Rooms concept and a continued focus on well-being, we are proud to continue JW Marriott’s legacy in Northern Virginia by offering guests an exceptional experience rooted in the brand’s rich heritage.”

“JW Marriott Reston Station represents the culmination of Comstock’s decades-long vision to create a new, world-class, transit-oriented destination at Reston Station,” said Chris Clemente, chief executive officer of Comstock. “This property not only elevates the region’s hospitality landscape, it also honors Reston’s founding vision as a community designed to seamlessly integrate living, working, and recreation in spaces that showcase public art by world-class artists, concerts, and other cultural events.”

Just outside the hotel, guests will encounter Building Bridges, a sculpture commissioned specifically for the property by Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn. The installation symbolizes themes of friendship, wisdom, help, love, faith, and hope.

The JW Marriott Reston Station’s guestrooms, which include 14 junior suites, four executive suites, and a presidential suite, are each appointed with floor-to-ceiling windows as well as spa-inspired bathrooms. The hotel also includes a fitness center designed with wood paneling and 14 Mindful Rooms, marking the debut of the brand’s new Mindful Rooms and Floors concept. Each Mindful Room is designed with natural textures, soft lighting, and an alcove equipped with a yoga mat, light weights, and recovery tools. Upon arrival, guests checking into a Mindful Room are welcomed with a consultation to customize their sleep and wellness experience. Each stay includes customizable, bespoke rituals, such as tailored turndown services and personalized tea services.

The hotel includes three culinary venues: The Simon, a Mid-Atlantic restaurant with French and Mediterranean influences; Schar Bar, a lounge with bespoke cocktails and an extensive wine collection; and the JW Market, a café offering executive pastry chef Claus Olsen’s menu that includes fresh baked goods, artisan sandwiches, locally inspired specialties, and more.

JW Marriott Reston Station provides over 40,000 square feet of flexible space that includes an 11,700 square foot ballroom with 20-foot ceilings and multiple breakout rooms with 14-foot ceilings. These light-filled spaces include a dedicated support team and are capable of hosting up to 1,300 guests.

“Every detail at JW Marriott Reston Station is intended to provide a truly remarkable experience, inviting guests to be present in mind, body, and spirit,” said Dewayne Wright, managing director, JW Marriott Reston Station. “We are honored to bring JW Marriott’s enduring legacy of mindful luxury to the heart of the Dulles Corridor and look forward to welcoming guests to Reston Station.”