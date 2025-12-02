NEW YORK—Colicchio Consulting set and led a strategy for JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa + Rampart Casino in Summerlin, Nevada, to refresh its food & beverage offerings and outlets.

Following an extensive evaluation process, Colicchio Consulting was selected to bring a new culinary vision to the property’s food and beverage destinations. Working together with the JW Marriott and Rampart Casino onsite leadership team, Colicchio sourced multiple new food and beverage destinations within the property, which include multi-cultural inspiration from local, regional, and national cuisines, designs, and attitudes.

“We are honored to work with the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino in Summerlin, Nev., helping the property connect its leaders with outstanding chefs and culturally relevant restaurateurs to develop a new culinary program,” said Phil Colicchio, Principal at Colicchio Consulting. “The property’s new wave of F&B destinations are developed and led by some of the leading creatives from several styles of dining, and we are delighted with the outcome.”

Updated Offerings

The new F&B destinations at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa + Rampart Casino include:

Wineaux : A wine-focused lobby bar, boutique wine shop, and light bite restaurant from chef Shawn McClain and partner Rich Camarota. Wineaux offers a curated by-the-glass and bottle list. This marks the brand’s first hotel-based location.

: A wine-focused lobby bar, boutique wine shop, and light bite restaurant from chef Shawn McClain and partner Rich Camarota. Wineaux offers a curated by-the-glass and bottle list. This marks the brand’s first hotel-based location. ai Pazzi: The Las Vegas debut of chef Fabio Viviani brings upscale Italian dining to the resort; the menu includes handmade pasta and fresh seafood

The Las Vegas debut of chef Fabio Viviani brings upscale Italian dining to the resort; the menu includes handmade pasta and fresh seafood The Neighborhood Food Walk : A set of “first to market” locations led by three chef-driven that bring both LA and NYC energy to the Summerlin resort crowd:

: A set of “first to market” locations led by three chef-driven that bring both LA and NYC energy to the Summerlin resort crowd: Tacos 1986 : This SoCal taqueria was created by tastemakers Victor Delgado & Joy Alvarez.

: This SoCal taqueria was created by tastemakers Victor Delgado & Joy Alvarez. For the Win : Sharing a bar with Tacos 1986, For the Win offers traditional American fare; offerings include smash burgers and underground fried chicken sandwiches from chef Santos Uy and Stephanie Uy.

: Sharing a bar with Tacos 1986, For the Win offers traditional American fare; offerings include smash burgers and underground fried chicken sandwiches from chef Santos Uy and Stephanie Uy. ai Pazzi Pizza : Chef Fabio Viviani adds a neighborhood-style pizza bar to the Prominade Food Walk.

: Chef Fabio Viviani adds a neighborhood-style pizza bar to the Prominade Food Walk. Nom Wah : Led by Wilson Tang, the Chinatown NYC destination makes its Las Vegas debut with this outpost. Nom Wah invites both hotel guests and Summerlin locals to enjoy Dim Sum.

: Led by Wilson Tang, the Chinatown NYC destination makes its Las Vegas debut with this outpost. Nom Wah invites both hotel guests and Summerlin locals to enjoy Dim Sum. Pearls – Oyster & Crudo Bar: Also by Viviani, this seafood-focused space provides a “New Orleans meets Amalfi” take on a traditional oyster bar .

The JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa + Rampart Casino recently completed a $75-million, multi-year renovation as part of its 25th anniversary, which was celebrated in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“The complete transformation of JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino marks an extraordinary milestone for our resort’s 25-year history,” said Michelle McHugh, general manager of the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa + Rampart Casino. “Partnering with Colicchio Consulting allowed us to reimagine and curate our food and beverage program with the same intentionality and excellence as the broader resort renovation. In addition to introducing us to renowned chefs, restaurateurs and distinctive culinary concepts, the Colicchio team members immersed themselves into our culture and presented us compelling alternatives and vision They professionally advised us on strategy and innovative deal structuring, allowing us to bring cultural relevance and culinary innovation to Summerlin, while honoring the surrounding community and the loyal guests who have cherished this property for years. The result is an F&B program that raises the bar in Summerlin while staying true to what makes this resort special.”

“The JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa + Rampart Casino in Summerlin, Nev., is one of a kind, and today the property’s prestige and history are supported by today’s preeminent culinary leaders,” said Trip Schneck, managing partner of Colicchio Consulting. “We are excited for the future of the property and the evolution of its F&B, quality of service, and experiential offerings.”