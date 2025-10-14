JW Marriott Indianapolis Announces Opening Date for Dean’s Steak & Seafood

Food and BeverageJW Marriott Indianapolis Announces Opening Date for Dean's Steak & Seafood
By LODGING Staff
Dean’s Indianapolis
Photo Credit: JW Marriott Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana—JW Marriott Indianapolis announced that Dean’s Steak & Seafood, the new restaurant in the hotel, will officially welcome guests on Thursday, Nov. 6.

General manager Alan Forman brings nearly two decades of experience to Dean’s. His career includes leadership roles at restaurants such as Del Frisco’s, Morton’s The Steakhouse, and The Oceanaire Seafood Room.

“Opening Dean’s Steak & Seafood in downtown Indianapolis is an incredible honor,” Forman said. “My philosophy is simple: every guest is my guest; every table is my table. We’re creating a culture where every detail is intentional, and every experience feels memorable.”

Dean’s Steak & Seafood Indianapolis offers a beef program including Japanese A5, Dry-Aged Prime, and Bone-In Steaks from Indiana’s own Meats by Linz. Among the offerings is a 36-ounce Brush Creek Ranch Wagyu Tomahawk Ribeye from the owner’s ranch in Wyoming.

The menu also includes a full raw bar, seafood plateaus with king crab, colossal shrimp, and oysters on the half shell. The Langostino “Escargot Style”, served in a cast-iron pan with garlic butter, is available as well.

Dean’s Indianapolis will also debut several firsts for the brand, including an herb-roasted rack of lamb with huckleberry demi-glace and a table-side martini service complete with spirits, caviar pairings, housemade oyster shell–infused vodka, and hand-stuffed blue cheese olives.

