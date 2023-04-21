JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria Completes Renovations

HOUSTON—Located within Houston’s uptown area, JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria recently unveiled the last renovation phase of the guestrooms, suites, and corridors to finalize the hotel’s complete transformation. The enhancements join the meeting and public spaces, lobby, and executive lounge, which were finished in 2019.

The spaces reflect design choices by Parker-Torres Design, which represent Houston’s history and culture while creating transitions throughout the hotel’s interior. Attention was given to creating spaces for the guest experience.

“JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria renovation incorporates thoughtful details that provide a mindful connection to the world around you while small-scale textures add interest and help create a relaxing, reflective environment,” says Kristen Emory, senior interior designer at Parker-Torres Design.

The reimagination of the hotel has new carpet, wallpaper, technology, lighting fixtures, furnishings, and locally curated art. Visual elements have neutral tones and mixed materials and textiles to represent the cultures in f the city. Other changes in the guestrooms include 55-inch televisions and bedding options from double beds to double queen beds. The transformation provides leisure and business travelers with accommodations in a new environment.

The property has a design that captures Houston’s history built on the ship channel, railway system, and oil and gas industry; the physical location of the hotel is between some of the city’s neighborhoods.

“We are absolutely thrilled to provide such a warm space to welcome guests. JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria stands at the crossroads of multiple important neighborhoods and we take our commitment to hospitality very seriously,” says Ramon Ventura-Guzmán, general manager at JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria. “The enhancements will surely add to the memorable experiences and restful nights we have offered travelers visiting Houston for almost 40 years in this location.”

Aligning with brand pillars, JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria offers guests 30-minute meditation sessions in the hotel’s yoga Namaste room.

Owned by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., JW Marriott Houston by the Galleria has 516 guestrooms with bedding, furnishings, and work desks; 41,500 square feet of meeting space; an outdoor pool; a fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment; JW Market for coffee and snacks; and the hotel’s Stray Horse Restaurant, which was revamped and reopened last summer.

The hotel was originally constructed in 1984. It is a community landmark and a component of the Galleria, Uptown, Post Oak, Memorial Park, and Greenway Plaza neighborhoods.