GREENVILLE, South Carolina—FerebeeLane has been selected by the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa to develop a new resort property positioning narrative that sets it apart from other luxury resorts.

FerebeeLane will develop a brand platform for the newly expanded spa and designed amenities. The JW Marriott brand chose FerebeeLane for its differentiated expertise in marketing luxury destinations to consumers and delivering business results for upscale resorts.

“As we continue to elevate the Camelback guest experience, there is an opportunity to reimagine how we tell our story,” said Terri Worthington, director of marketing, JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Resort and Spa. “While the spa is already world-renowned, the multi-million dollar investment underway to elevate the spa experience, features, and treatments that sets a new standard in our industry means the positioning must evolve to capture the essence of the spa and entire property. Their creativity and passion will help us deepen our connection with the modern affluent consumer.”

“Camelback is beloved around the world,” said Matt Ferebee, chief creative officer and co-founder of FerebeeLane. “We are excited to collaborate on a new spa brand positioning, voice, and guest experience for such an esteemed, well-known destination. When working with hotel properties and resorts, we have seen the power of how stories elevate already iconic travel destinations into epic adventures and meaningful getaways.”

Advertisement

FerebeeLane will help the resort team operationalize the property and spa positioning in amenity development, guest experience interactions, food and beverage conceptual development, and communications to earn more affinity and more market share.