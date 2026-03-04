Journey Partners With SiteMinder

BERLIN—Journey announced a new partnership with SiteMinder, expanding its integration ecosystem and strengthening connectivity across the luxury hotel technology stack.

The collaboration enables hotels to connect room inventory to Journey’s booking engine directly via SiteMinder, ensuring real-time rates and availability. SiteMinder customers can activate the integration to enable room data to flow between SiteMinder and Journey, regardless of their underlying PMS. Through SiteMinder’s network of 450+ integrated PMS partners, updates made within the hotel’s PMS are reflected automatically within Journey, with reservations written back directly into existing systems. SiteMinder customers’ reservations are synchronised automatically between systems, and no ongoing manual data entry is required.

Journey’s booking engine also allows hotels to retail spa, dining, and other on-property experiences alongside rooms within the same transaction, bringing previously fragmented inventory into a single, connected guest journey. By bringing room availability and bookable experiences together in a single booking flow, the integration enables hotels to retail the full stay, not just the room, unlocking additional ancillary revenue while preserving their existing technology infrastructure.

Simon Bullingham, chief executive officer and founder of Journey, said, “Luxury hospitality is full of unrealised potential. Many hotels still leave valuable space, time, and alternative ancillaries off the shelf because they’re not marketed, managed, or made bookable. The future lies in thinking more creatively about what can be sold and making those experiences seamlessly available to guests. By strengthening integrations with platforms like SiteMinder, we’re helping hotels unlock that broader revenue opportunity through systems they already use.”