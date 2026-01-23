DALLAS, Texas—JLL Capital Markets announced that it secured acquisition financing for the Home2 Suites Fort Worth Cultural District, a 162-key extended-stay hotel in Fort Worth, Texas. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Ad Astra Capital and TMGOC Ventures, to secure financing through Inwood National Bank.

The Home2 Suites benefits from its location in Fort Worth’s Cultural District, which has museums, diverse dining options, and Dickies Arena. Major area amenities within three miles include West 7th Street’s entertainment corridor, downtown Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, Fort Worth Zoo, Texas Christian University, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth’s Medical District, and the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Property Details

The four-story, wood-framed property was constructed in 2020. The hotel offers a range of amenities, including a complimentary daily breakfast, a 630-square-foot meeting space, an outdoor pool with a lounging area, a 24-hour fitness center, and computer access. A structured parking garage provides 162 spaces for hotel guests. An additional 20 dedicated covered spaces serve the property’s ground-floor retail space.

Lexima Lodging, a Wichita, Kansas-based hotel management company, serves as the third-party operator for the asset.

The JLL Capital Markets team was led by Senior Director John Bauman, Director Scott Dickey, Associate Jordan Buck, and Analyst Charlie Mossy.