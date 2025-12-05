SAN DIEGO, California—JLL Capital Markets announced it has arranged a $38.6 million refinancing for S3 Hotel Group’s dual-branded, 208-key Homewood Suites by Hilton and Hampton Inn Irvine Spectrum Lake Forest in Lake Forest, California. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, S3 Hotel Group, to secure a five-year, fixed-rate loan through a private wealth management division of a global financial services firm.

The hotel includes 116 Homewood Suites rooms and 92 Hampton Inn rooms. The Homewood Suites offers extended-stay accommodations with full kitchens, dishwashers, and cooking utensils, while Hampton Inn rooms provide traditional hotel amenities with modern furnishings.

Property amenities include 2,000 square feet of meeting space, a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor pool with barbecue facilities, guest laundry, a complimentary hot breakfast buffet, an evening bar service, and a 24-hour convenience shop. The Homewood Suites section offers additional amenities, including complimentary evening social events Monday through Thursday.

The hotel occupies a strategic location in Orange County at the confluence of Lake Forest and Irvine, providing access to major demand generators throughout Southern California. The property is within driving distance of Disneyland, Angel Stadium, the Honda Center, Knott’s Berry Farm, and premier shopping destinations, including the Irvine Spectrum Center, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Additionally, the surrounding area encompasses more than 47 million square feet of office space.

Advertisement

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team was led by Director Olga Walsh.

“This dual-branded hotel embodies the kind of top-tier, newly delivered product that’s drawing lender attention in today’s market,” said Walsh. “By pairing the asset’s standout fundamentals with the opportunity for a broader sponsor relationship, JLL drove competitive engagement from private wealth lenders, ultimately achieving pricing 125 – 150 basis points inside what’s typically available through standard non-recourse channels.”