JLL Arranges Sale of The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa

MIAMI, Florida—JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced the sale of The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa to Hersha Hotels and Resorts, a KSL portfolio company. JLL represented the seller in the transaction, highlighting the third time JLL has sold the asset in 10 years. The Westin Savannah Harbor is downtown Savannah’s only urban resort, situated on Hutchinson Island with direct adjacency to the recently expanded Savannah Convention Center.

Property Details

The property includes 403 guestrooms, more than 51,800 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting venues, five food and beverage outlets, and an amenity package that includes an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Robert Cupp and Sam Snead, a 17-treatment-room Heavenly Spa by Westin, a resort-style pool with river views, tennis and pickleball facilities, and an 18-hole disc golf course. The resort’s location provides guests with convenient ferry access to Savannah’s Historic District.

Savannah continues to experience economic growth driven by multiple sectors, including the Port of Savannah as the fastest-growing port on the U.S. East Coast, and significant corporate investments such as Hyundai Motor Group’s new $7.6 billion Metaplant, which opened in March 2025 and introduced 14,000 jobs to the market.

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group team was led by Senior Managing Director Andrew Dickey, Senior Director Maciej Polek, and Vice President Derek Hayden.

“Savannah continues to demonstrate exceptional momentum as both a leisure destination and thriving corporate market,” said Dickey. “The Westin’s unique positioning adjacent to the expanded convention center, coupled with being the only true resort in the market with excess land that will benefit from the residential success in Savannah Harbor, creates a compelling value proposition that sets it apart from traditional urban hotels in this rapidly growing market.”