NEW YORK CITY—JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced it has arranged refinancing for The Candler Hotel, a 265-key boutique property operated under Hilton’s Curio Collection brand in downtown Atlanta’s central business district, through the Peachtree Group.

The Candler Hotel occupies a 17-story building, which was originally constructed in 1904 by former Atlanta Mayor Asa Griggs Candler. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the landmark structure served as the original headquarters for Central Bank and Trust and stood as Atlanta’s tallest building for 23 years following its development.

Thornhill Companies completed the transformation of the property in 2019, converting the office building into a luxury hotel while preserving original architectural features, including the marble lobby with authentic Tiffany rose windows, mosaic flooring, and terra cotta exterior detailing.

The hotel’s location provides proximity to Atlanta’s key demand generators, including 17.3 million square feet of Class A office space within one mile, the Georgia World Congress Center, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, World of Coke, Aquarium, Center for Civil and Human Rights, State Farm Arena, AmericasMart Atlanta, and is a short drive to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team was led by Americas CEO Kevin Davis, Managing Director Mark Fisher, Director Connor Medzigian, and Analyst Pierce Rutledge.

“This financing reflects strong lender confidence in both the Candler’s unique positioning as a boutique luxury hotel and Atlanta’s recovery trajectory as a leading convention destination,” said Davis. “The property’s proximity to major demand generators, coupled with limited new supply in the upper-upscale segment, creates compelling fundamentals for sustained growth.”