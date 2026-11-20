NEW YORK—JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it arranged a $14.5 million refinancing for the 133-key Holiday Inn Express Hauppauge-Long Island, a seven-story hotel in Hauppauge, New York.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Waramaug Hospitality, to secure a five-year, floating-rate loan through Live Oak Bank. The JLL Debt Advisory team was led by Managing Director Jillian Mariutti and Senior Director Wyatt Krapf, along with Analysts Pierce Rutledge and Mason Greif.

Owned by Waramaug Hospitality since 2016, the hotel was renovated in 2022 and contains approximately 81,410 square feet. The property includes 133 guestrooms, meeting space, an indoor pool, fitness center, business center, complimentary breakfast service, and on-site parking. The hotel operates under the Holiday Inn Express flag of IHG Hotels & Resorts and is professionally managed by Aimbridge Hospitality.

The hotel is located adjacent to the Long Island Innovation Park at Hauppauge, a major employment hub that supports demand from a broad range of industries, including advanced manufacturing, aerospace, biotechnology and professional services. The property also benefits from proximity to Suffolk County government offices, the regional judicial complex, Stony Brook University, major healthcare institutions, and the Melville corporate corridor. Convenient access to the Long Island Expressway, Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Long Island Rail Road further enhances the hotel’s ability to serve business and leisure travelers.

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“This hotel’s location next to one of the largest industrial parks in the country has underpinned steady performance for Waramaug since acquisition,” said Mariutti. “That consistency gave us the leverage to put together a loan structure that served the property’s capital needs while delivering for the sponsor.”