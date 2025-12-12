JLL Arranges Refinancing for Dual-Branded Hotel Portfolio

SAN DIEGO, California—JLL Capital Markets announced it has arranged a refinancing package consisting of a senior loan from BMO Bank N.A. and a mezzanine loan from MetLife Investment Management for Huntington Hotel Group’s 350-key hotel portfolio at Liberty Station. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to secure the floating-rate financing package with up to five years of term.

The dual-branded hospitality complex includes the 200-room Courtyard by Marriott and 150-room Homewood Suites by Hilton. The properties are situated between San Diego International Airport and the downtown core. The hotels share 213 surface parking spaces while maintaining separate operations across four-story buildings, each offering specialized amenities.

Property Details

The Courtyard by Marriott provides a select-service experience with over 6,300 square feet of meeting space, with 2,500 square feet of pre-function areas. The property includes a full-service bistro with bar and restaurant, a waterside dining venue, a heated pool with fire pits, a 24-hour fitness center, a business center, and complimentary airport shuttle service. Guest accommodations include 89 king rooms, 108 double-queen rooms, and three king suites, each averaging 354 square feet with workspaces, pull-out sofas, mini-refrigerators, and contemporary amenities. The financing package includes funds designated for an all-encompassing renovation of the Courtyard.

The Homewood Suites previously completed a comprehensive property improvement program in 2024. The all-suites hotel includes 57 studio suites, 69 one-bedroom king suites, and 24 two-bedroom suites, with each unit equipped with full kitchens and averaging 449 square feet. Property amenities include a complimentary hot breakfast, evening social hours, an outdoor pool and spa, a fitness center, a basketball court, a 24-hour convenience store, guest laundry facilities, and 900 square feet of meeting space.

The properties are positioned 2.5 miles from San Diego International Airport and minutes from major corporate and government facilities, including Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, Naval Base Point Loma, and offices for Raytheon Technologies, Qualcomm, and major healthcare systems. The location offers access to San Diego Bay, Liberty Station’s 100-plus shops and restaurants, luxury cinema, golf course, and arts district, while being proximate to several attractions, including SeaWorld, Balboa Park, the San Diego Zoo, and downtown’s entertainment districts.

The JLL Capital Markets team was led by Senior Managing Director Timothy Wright, Director Olga Walsh, and Associate Jack Wood.

“This financing reflects the exceptional quality and strategic positioning of these Liberty Station assets within San Diego’s premium hospitality market,” said Walsh. “The properties benefit from an irreplaceable waterfront location, strong brand affiliations, and proximity to diverse demand generators ranging from San Diego International Airport to major corporate and government installations. The recent completion of the Homewood Suites renovation and the sponsor’s proven track record of outperforming competitive sets made this an attractive opportunity.”