DALLAS, Texas—JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced it has arranged financing from Western Alliance Bank for the Renaissance Dallas North Hotel, a 337-room full-service property positioned in Las Colinas, Dallas’ premier corporate destination.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, 3H Group, and Dallas Lodging Associates to secure a floating-rate, five-year loan through Western Alliance Bank.

The Renaissance Dallas North Hotel, a 12-story property, includes 337 guestrooms, with 25 suites. The property offers 22,670 square feet of meeting and event space, with a 5,620-square-foot ballroom. The hotel offers three food and beverage outlets: Blend Coffee Bar serving a full Starbucks menu; Dover’s Grille, which serves organic breakfasts and American comfort food; and Hunter’s Bar and Grille, which serves after-work cocktails and dinner service.

3H Group/Dallas Lodging Associates acquired the hotel in July 2025 and plans to invest in a comprehensive renovation program targeting guestrooms, food and beverage outlets, and meeting spaces.

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The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team representing the borrower was led by Managing Directors Jillian Mariutti and Adrienne Andrews, along with Analyst Pierce Rutledge.

Statements From Leadership

“Las Colinas has established itself as Dallas’ premier corporate destination with robust population growth and continued economic development momentum creating exceptional tailwinds for hospitality assets in this corridor,” said Mariutti. “With 3H Group’s proven track record across an extensive portfolio of hotels and Sun Companies’ distinguished full-service management expertise, this partnership brings the ideal combination of capital and operational excellence to unlock the property’s significant value-creation potential.”

“This financing reflects our confidence in the Las Colinas market, the long-term fundamentals of the asset, and 3H Group’s proven operating approach,” said Barry Lieberman, head of hotel franchise finance, Western Alliance Bank. “We value partnering with experienced owners and advisors like 3H Group and JLL to support high-quality hospitality projects that strengthen dynamic business corridors such as Las Colinas.”