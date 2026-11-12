JLL Arranges Construction Financing for InterContinental Orlando

NEW YORK—JLL Capital Markets announced that it arranged a $386 million senior construction loan for the development of InterContinental Orlando, a planned 700-key luxury hotel in Orlando, Florida. The 12-story, full-service hotel will encompass approximately 906,142 square feet and is scheduled for delivery in 2029.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrowers, Flag Luxury Group and Unicorp National Developments Inc., to secure a four-year floating-rate loan with two one-year extension options through Civitas. The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team was led by Americas CEO Kevin Davis, Managing Directors Mark Fisher and Jillian Mariutti, Senior Director Wyatt Krapf, Director Henry Winchester, and Analyst Martha Duff.

“The combination of a globally recognized luxury brand, an irreplaceable location along International Drive, and sponsorship with a proven track record created a compelling opportunity for lenders,” said Davis. “This financing positions the project to deliver a premier hospitality experience that is well-aligned with the continued evolution of Orlando as a luxury leisure and group travel destination.”

Property Details

The InterContinental Orlando is being developed on a 13.05-acre site within Orlando’s International Drive corridor and will operate under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand. The 700-key luxury hotel is planned to include approximately 105,000 square feet of meeting and pre-function space, multiple food-and-beverage venues, a conservatory, spa and wellness facilities, a fitness center, Club InterContinental lounge, pool amenities, and structured parking.

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Situated along International Drive, the property will be positioned within minutes of Universal Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, the Orange County Convention Center, and Orlando International Airport. The location provides access to one of the nation’s most established tourism and convention destinations.