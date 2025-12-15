JLL Announces Sale of Two-Hotel Portfolio

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced the completion of a two-property, 184-room hotel portfolio sale in Salisbury, North Carolina. BPR Properties sold both the Courtyard by Marriott Salisbury and Holiday Inn Express & Suites Salisbury in separate transactions.

The adjacent properties are positioned along Interstate 85 in Salisbury, North Carolina. The Courtyard Salisbury includes 94 guestrooms in a four-story building that opened in 2013 and recently underwent extensive renovations. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Salisbury offers 90 guestrooms in a four-story building that opened in 2017.

All guest rooms have individual climate control, dedicated workspaces, coffeemakers, flat-screen televisions, mini-refrigerators, and hair dryers. The Courtyard operates The Bistro restaurant serving American cuisine and Starbucks coffee, while the Holiday Inn Express provides complimentary breakfast service.

The properties offer a combined 1,950 square feet of meeting and conference space. Shared amenities across both hotels include fitness centers, indoor pools, complimentary parking and Wi-Fi, business centers, and guest laundry facilities.

Salisbury benefits from its inclusion in the Charlotte Metropolitan Statistical Area. The city’s location along the Interstate 85 corridor provides access to major urban centers. Charlotte lies approximately 45 miles southwest, while Winston-Salem, home to Wake Forest University, sits less than 40 miles northeast.

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team that represented the seller was led by Senior Director John Testerman and Senior Associate Alex Payne.

“Salisbury’s diverse economic base, anchored by healthcare, corporate headquarters, and educational institutions, provides stable demand drivers that support consistent hotel performance,” said Testerman. “The unencumbered nature of these assets allows new ownership to maximize operational synergies and implement strategic revenue management initiatives at an attractive basis relative to replacement cost.”