JLL Announces Sale of The Windsor Court

NEW YORK—JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced the successful sale of The Windsor Court, a 314-key luxury hotel in downtown New Orleans, Louisiana. JLL represented the seller, The Berger Company and Crow Family Holdings, in the transaction. GMB Properties, led by Gayle Benson, owner of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, acquired the asset.

Property Details

The Windsor Court originally opened in 1984. More than 86 percent of the hotel’s guestrooms are suites. Over 17 years of ownership, the seller improved the property through multiple renovation programs, including upgrades to guestrooms, public areas, meeting facilities, wellness amenities, and the hotel’s presidential suite. The hotel has been managed by Avion Hospitality since 2024.

The property includes five food-and-beverage venues, including The Grill Room, The Polo Club, Le Salon, Last Sunday Coffee Bar, and The Pool Bar. Additional amenities include a full-service spa, rooftop saltwater pool, fitness center, club lounge, and more than 11,000 square feet of meeting and event space across eight venues. The hotel also offers flexible accommodations ranging from luxury guestrooms and suites to a penthouse presidential suite.

Situated within walking distance of the French Quarter, Warehouse District, and Mississippi River waterfront, The Windsor Court benefits from proximity to many of New Orleans’ most prominent demand drivers, including Caesars New Orleans, the Audubon Aquarium, the National WWII Museum, the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center. The location provides access to major transportation corridors, Port NOLA cruise terminals, and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Advertisement

Additional Details

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team was led by Americas CEO Kevin Davis and Americas President Daniel Peek, along with Director Connor Medzigian, Senior Director Carolina Bernal, and Associate Carly Pomerantz.

“The Windsor Court has long been woven into the fabric of New Orleans and is the crown jewel of the city’s lodging market,” said Davis. “The Berger Company and Crow Family Holdings have been exceptional stewards of this hotel, and we are pleased that the hotel is selling to a local owner who genuinely understands what the Windsor Court means to New Orleans and who is looking to continue its proud legacy.”