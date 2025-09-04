JLL Announces Sale of The Boxer Boston

BOSTON, Massachusetts—JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced the sale of The Boxer Boston, an 80-key restored historic hotel located in Boston’s West End neighborhood, to Eurostars Hotels Company, the hotel division of Grupo Hotusa. JLL represented the seller, Hersha Hotels & Resorts, in the transaction.

Originally constructed in 1904, The Boxer Boston occupies a nine-story building. The property underwent a comprehensive million-dollar renovation in 2013 when it was relaunched as The Boxer. Ownership completed additional restaurant and lobby refreshes in 2019-2020.

The full-service hotel offers 80 guestrooms with Boston-inspired decor, including riveted-steel wardrobes, gaslamp-inspired lighting, and Calacatta-marble bathroom countertops. Guest amenities include a fitness center, complimentary bicycles, and the on-site restaurant and bar, Bulfinch Social, which offers breakfast and dinner daily.

The Boxer Boston is within walking distance of TD Garden, the Charles River Esplanade, and several entertainment venues and attractions. The hotel is steps away from One Congress and just blocks from North Station, a major transportation hub. Massachusetts General Hospital’s main campus in the West End is also nearby.

With this acquisition, The Boxer will become the fifth hotel operated by Eurostars Hotels Company in the United States. According to Amancio López Seijas, president of Grupo Hotusa and Eurostars Hotels Company, “the addition of Eurostars’ The Boxer is part of the company’s expansion policy, strengthening its presence in strategic locations to promote quality urban tourism.”

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team representing the seller was led by Managing Director Alan Suzuki, Senior Director Matthew Enright, and Associate Emily Zhang.

“The Boxer’s prime location at the crossroads of Boston’s West End, North End, and Downtown districts, combined with its strong cash flow and being offered unencumbered by brand and management, made this an exceptionally attractive investment,” said Suzuki. “Boston continues to demonstrate resilient lodging fundamentals driven by its diverse demand generators, including world-class educational institutions, medical facilities, corporate presence, and convention and leisure attractions.”