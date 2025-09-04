Real EstateAcquisitionsJLL Announces Sale of The Boxer Boston
Finance & DevelopmentReal EstateAcquisitions

JLL Announces Sale of The Boxer Boston

By LODGING Staff
The Boxer Boston
Photo Credit: The Boxer Boston

BOSTON, Massachusetts—JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced the sale of The Boxer Boston, an 80-key restored historic hotel located in Boston’s West End neighborhood, to Eurostars Hotels Company, the hotel division of Grupo Hotusa. JLL represented the seller, Hersha Hotels & Resorts, in the transaction.

Originally constructed in 1904, The Boxer Boston occupies a nine-story building. The property underwent a comprehensive million-dollar renovation in 2013 when it was relaunched as The Boxer. Ownership completed additional restaurant and lobby refreshes in 2019-2020.

The full-service hotel offers 80 guestrooms with Boston-inspired decor, including riveted-steel wardrobes, gaslamp-inspired lighting, and Calacatta-marble bathroom countertops. Guest amenities include a fitness center, complimentary bicycles, and the on-site restaurant and bar, Bulfinch Social, which offers breakfast and dinner daily.

The Boxer Boston is within walking distance of TD Garden, the Charles River Esplanade, and several entertainment venues and attractions. The hotel is steps away from One Congress and just blocks from North Station, a major transportation hub. Massachusetts General Hospital’s main campus in the West End is also nearby.

With this acquisition, The Boxer will become the fifth hotel operated by Eurostars Hotels Company in the United States. According to Amancio López Seijas, president of Grupo Hotusa and Eurostars Hotels Company, the addition of Eurostars’ The Boxer is part of the company’s expansion policy, strengthening its presence in strategic locations to promote quality urban tourism.”

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team representing the seller was led by Managing Director Alan Suzuki, Senior Director Matthew Enright, and Associate Emily Zhang.

“The Boxer’s prime location at the crossroads of Boston’s West End, North End, and Downtown districts, combined with its strong cash flow and being offered unencumbered by brand and management, made this an exceptionally attractive investment,” said Suzuki. “Boston continues to demonstrate resilient lodging fundamentals driven by its diverse demand generators, including world-class educational institutions, medical facilities, corporate presence, and convention and leisure attractions.”

Previous article
Accor Selects Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud for Global PMS
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Accor Selects Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud for Global PMS

LODGING Staff -
AUSTIN, Texas—Oracle announced that Accor is currently moving its global properties to Oracle OPERA Cloud PMS to streamline and enhance its hotel operations. With...
W New York – Union Square
Design

W Hotels Completes Renovation of W New York – Union Square

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK CITY—W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio, announced the renovation of W New York – Union Square as part of a $100 million reimagination of the 256-room...
Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Jacksonville – Airport
Development

Extended Stay America Premier Suites Jacksonville Airport Opens

LODGING Staff -
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites Jacksonville Airport. "As we continue expanding our Premier Suites footprint...
Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa
Development

Signia by Hilton Debuts in Texas With New Signing

LODGING Staff -
SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Hilton announced the signing and upcoming conversion of La Cantera Resort & Spa to Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa,...
Comings & goings
Comings & Goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

LODGING Staff -
Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced the appointment of Joshua Sloser as chief commercial officer. Read more. Stockdale Capital Partners announced that Gina Abbott has joined...
AHLA

A New Tax Framework: Hotels Win Certainty on Key Provisions

Chirag Shah -
As the 119th Congress began, no issue was more important to the American Hotel & Lodging Association than ensuring that tax policies critically important...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Technology

Accor Selects Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud for Global PMS

LODGING Staff -
W New York – Union Square
Design

W Hotels Completes Renovation of W New York – Union Square

LODGING Staff -