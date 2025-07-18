JLL Announces Sale of Clarion Hotel Airport in Portland, Maine

BOSTON, Massachusetts—JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced the sale of the Clarion Hotel Airport, a 149-room full-service hotel in Portland, Maine. JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The hotel will be managed by Jamsan Hotel Management for the new ownership group.

Originally opened in 1974, The Clarion Hotel Airport provides approximately 7,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. The property offers various amenities, including an on-site restaurant, complimentary airport shuttle service, an indoor heated swimming pool, a fitness center, and a business center.

The hotel offers immediate access to I-295 and Portland International Jetport. Its location provides convenient access to Portland’s key attractions, including the Cross Insurance Arena and Portland Museum of Art, as well as the city’s dining scene and business districts. The hotel serves a range of traveler segments, including business travelers, tourists, and conference attendees.

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team was led by Managing Director Alan Suzuki.

“The Clarion Hotel acquisition presented a rare value-add opportunity in Portland, Maine’s coveted lodging market,” said Suzuki.