Closing in on his second year as president and chief executive officer of Outrigger Hospitality Group, LODGING’s 2019 Person of the Year, Jeff Wagoner, looks back on the 40 years that led to this position and ahead to how he is leading a storied “beach brand” above and beyond its iconic roots. His path began with a firm foundation in the hospitality industry—working at a total of 14 properties in countless capacities and “loving every second.” Over the years, he has been witness to historic hotel milestones: he was at Marriott during his and that company’s formative years; during four different Wyndham stints totaling two decades, he saw it through some of its most pivotal events; he was also with Starwood at the time of the Sheraton and Westin mergers; and just prior to assuming his current position, he was executive vice president of hotel operations at Trump Hotels.

Where did it all begin for you in the hospitality business, and how did it get you to where you are now?

My first taste of the hospitality industry came from spending time at the Marriott corporate offices in Bethesda, Maryland, where my mother worked for many years. Then, after my freshman year at Virginia Tech, I took a job at the 1,000-room Marriott in Los Angeles, starting on the overnight shift at the front desk. It was the first of five different Marriott hotels I had an opportunity to work in, which served as an amazing training ground; but when a resident manager there asked me to join him at Wyndham, I accepted. This role at Wyndham was my first of many positions during different iterations of that company, the last of which was president of the Wyndham Hotel Group management company and president of several of the Wyndham brands.

At each stage of my career, I made a concerted effort to glean every inch of knowledge I could from the opportunities presented to me. The combination of diverse work experiences and incredible mentors proved to be an essential part of developing a vision for the business and a sense of how to run a hotel successfully. I consider every experience I had in my career as a positive, all stepping stones leading to my role today at Outrigger.

Advertisement

What is your vision for Outrigger?

Building on more than 70 years of hospitality, I am honored to be part of the next chapter of Outrigger’s story. The success of Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is legendary in Hawaii and the hospitality industry at large; it’s a classic tale of innovation, dedication, and perseverance. But even before I arrived, the company was at an inflection point in terms of its future. After it was purchased in December 2016 by an affiliate of KSL Capital, a period of transformation began, with new thought processes, new leadership, and new capital coming in.

“We want to pay homage to the past—the iconic and historic company we have—but we need to move into the future with technology and modernization projects that promise to enhance the look and feel of our properties and our company.”