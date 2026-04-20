Ivy Hospitality Completes Renovations at Two Indianapolis Hotels

Indianapolis, Indiana—Ivy Hospitality announced the completion of comprehensive renovations at two adjacent Marriott-branded properties near Indianapolis International Airport: the 96-suite Residence Inn by Marriott Indianapolis Airport and the 86-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Indianapolis Airport. Completed by Northco Construction Management, the projects introduce each brand’s latest prototype design to the Indianapolis Airport market. Each hotel operates as a Marriott franchise and is managed by Ivy Hospitality.

The hotels offer access to Indianapolis International Airport, business corridors including Fortune Circle, Park Fletcher, and AmeriPlex Business Parks, and the Indiana Convention Center, as well as attractions such as Lucas Oil Stadium, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Completing these renovations marks a significant milestone for Ivy Hospitality and for the travelers we serve in this market,” said Carrington Townsend, dual general manager of the Residence Inn and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Indianapolis Airport. “Working with Northco Construction Management, we’ve brought two of Marriott’s freshest brand experiences to the Indianapolis Airport market—giving every type of traveler a home here.”

Residence Inn by Marriott Indianapolis Airport

The renovated Residence Inn introduces the brand’s “Home Plus” design. The hotel offers 96 all-suite accommodations with studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom configurations. Each suite provides separate living, working, and sleeping areas, a fully equipped kitchen, and a workspace. The design emphasizes natural materials and light-filled spaces and offers amenities including a complimentary hot breakfast, a 24-hour market, fitness center, outdoor fire pit, and 479 square feet of meeting space. The property is pet-friendly.

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“This newly renovated hotel delivers a seamless blend of comfort and functionality, empowering guests to feel at home while on the road,” said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, Residence Inn.

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Indianapolis Airport

The 86-room Fairfield Inn & Suites debuts the brand’s reimagined design with nods to its Fairfield Farm heritage—including a communal farmhouse table, curated farm photography, and a heritage wall. Guestrooms provide lounge chairs, workstations, and in-room appliances. On-site amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center, valet laundry, and complimentary hot breakfast.

“The Fairfield Inn & Suites Indianapolis Airport is a standout example of the brand’s contemporary evolution,” said Janis Milham, senior vice president and global brand leader, classic select brands.