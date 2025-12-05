Ivy Hospitality Announces Opening of Home2 Suites by Hilton Muncie

Muncie, Indiana—Ivy Hospitality announced that the new Home2 Suites by Hilton Muncie is now fully operational and welcoming guests following its September debut. The four-story hotel includes 109 suites designed for flexibility and longer-term stays.

“We’re beyond excited to officially open the doors of Home2 Suites by Hilton Muncie and welcome guests to their new home away from home,” said Laura Koenker-Brown, general manager.

“Extended-stay travel plays a meaningful role in Muncie, and this hotel strengthens the support available to the people who live, work, and study here,” said Tommy Holmes, chief executive officer of Ivy Hospitality. “We’re proud of the team that brought this property to life and proud to be part of the continued growth in this region.”

Home2 Suites by Hilton offers a range of amenities, including complimentary hot breakfast, free Wi-Fi, an indoor heated saline pool, outdoor fire-pit and grill patios, a 24-hour business center, and an expanded fitness center. Suites include an HDTV, a kitchenette with a dishwasher and full-size refrigerator, china dishware, a toaster, garbage disposal, and a sofa sleeper.

Advertisement

The hotel is located near Ball State University, Delaware County Regional Airport, Yorktown Sportsplex, The Cardinal Greenway, and the Horizon Convention Center.