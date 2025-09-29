Ivy Hospitality Adds The Tudor Arms Hotel Cleveland to Its Portfolio

Industry NewsIvy Hospitality Adds The Tudor Arms Hotel Cleveland to Its Portfolio
By LODGING Staff
The Tudor Arms Hotel Cleveland
Photo Credit: The Tudor Arms Hotel Cleveland

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana—Ivy Hospitality announced that it has been awarded the management contract for the 157-room The Tudor Arms Hotel Cleveland, a DoubleTree by Hilton.

The Tudor Arms Hotel Cleveland is situated in the University Circle neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio. The 12-story building opened in 1933 as the Cleveland Club and had a swimming pool, bowling alley, library, and two ballrooms. The club closed in 1939 during the Great Depression, and the building reopened as the Tudor Arms Hotel. One of the ballrooms became the Empress Room supper club, where performers including Patrice Wymore, Duke Ellington, and Louis Armstrong made appearances. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1994 and the list of Historic Hotels of America in 2015.

The hotel’s 157 guestrooms and suites offer a range of amenities, including work surfaces, flat screen TVs, hypoallergenic down pillows, high-speed Internet access, and a coffee maker in every unit. Suites include a refrigerator and microwave. The Tudor Bar & Grill is the hotel’s on-site dining option, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Tudor Arms Hotel Cleveland also includes a fully equipped business center, rooftop patio, indoor pool, on-site snack store, and a gift shop.

“The Tudor Arms Hotel is a timeless landmark in Cleveland, and we are honored to join its story,” said Tommy Holmes, chief executive officer of Ivy Hospitality. “At Ivy Hospitality, being Rooted in Legacy means respecting the history of places like this while cultivating the care, insight, and collaboration that carry them forward into the future. We look forward to building on this legacy with hospitality that creates lasting impact for guests, associates, and the community.”

