INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana—Ivy Hospitality, a full-service third-party hotel management company, announced that it has been awarded the management contract for the 130-room Springhill Suites by Marriott Fishers in Indianapolis.

The property offers suites with free Wi-Fi, separate living areas with pull-out sofas, iPod docks, and flat-screen TVs, as well as coffeemakers, minifridges, and microwaves. Other amenities include an indoor pool, a hot tub, and a gym, along with a convenience store, a business center, and coin-operated laundry facilities.

The Springhill Suites by Marriott Fishers is a 20-minute drive from downtown Indianapolis, and only 10 minutes from the Fishers Event Center, 14 miles from Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and 9 miles from the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“Fishers continues to be a dynamic and highly desirable market, and we’re excited to welcome the SpringHill Suites Fishers into the Ivy Hospitality family,” said Tommy Holmes, chief executive officer of Ivy Hospitality. “Our focus is always on building strong teams, supporting owners with disciplined operations, and creating an environment where both people and performance can thrive.”