WEST PALM BEACH, Florida—Island Hospitality Management announced that it has been selected as the management company for the 193-suite TownePlace Suites by Marriott Nashville Midtown, situated in the Midtown neighborhood.

The hotel’s location provides access to nearby nightlife, live music, local distilleries, and more. Vanderbilt and Fisk Universities are located within a mile, and Centennial Park, the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, and Ryman Auditorium are all nearby entertainment landmarks.

“The TownePlace by Marriott Nashville Midtown has an ideal layout and programming designed to support both short visits and extended stays. The hotel also features an elevated on-site bar with Nashville skyline views, offering small plates, local craft beers, and a selection of spirits, with availability for private events,” said Gregg Forde, president and chief operating officer. “It is the perfect addition to Island’s ever-growing portfolio of upscale, select-service and extended-stay hotels throughout the United States. Following the implementation of our proprietary management and marketing systems, we expect this hotel to become the leading choice for business and leisure travelers alike.”

The TownePlace Suites by Marriott Nashville Midtown provides accommodations with separate living and sleeping areas and fully equipped kitchens. Guest rooms provide complimentary WiFi, a work area, and a SmartTV package with Netflix streaming capabilities. Hotel amenities include a 24/7 fitness center, a business center, on-site laundry, a convenience store, and 330 square feet of meeting space. High Note, the on-site bar, serves local craft beers, a selection of spirits, and small plates.