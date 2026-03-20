WEST PALM BEACH, Florida—Island Hospitality Management announced that it has assumed management of the 138-suite Homewood Suites by Hilton Palo Alto, an upscale extended-stay hotel situated in Silicon Valley. With this addition, Island Hospitality Management continues to expand its presence in California.

Located off El Camino Real and near U.S. 101, Homewood Suites by Hilton Palo Alto provides access to Stanford University and Stanford Research Park and is surrounded by companies like Google, Meta, Apple, and Nvidia. The hotel is a short drive from both San Jose and San Francisco International Airports.

“The Homewood Suites by Hilton Palo Alto is an outstanding addition to our growing West Coast portfolio and a perfect fit for Island’s expertise in upscale extended-stay hospitality,” said Gregg Forde, president and chief operating officer, Island Hospitality Management. “Palo Alto is synonymous with innovation and excellence, and this hotel reflects that spirit. Our scale, operational depth, and extended-stay focus allow us to enhance both the guest experience and the long-term performance of the asset.”

Property Details

The suites at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Palo Alto include fully equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas. Amenities include complimentary breakfast, free WiFi, an outdoor swimming pool, a 24/7 fitness center, EV charging stations, and pet-friendly accommodations.