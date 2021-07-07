Investing in New Revenue Management Providers

Severe leisure and hospitality labor cuts during the pandemic have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. One of the roles most impacted by these job losses has been traditional hotel revenue managers. When there’s no revenue to manage, this position isn’t as important as it once was. But as demand is returning, hotel owners and management companies must consider bringing back traditional revenue managers.

Many revenue managers have left the hotel industry altogether, depleting the workforce of talent. Those that remain find themselves in a new work environment, needing to create stronger results with fewer resources than before the pandemic. Managing hotel revenues in times of high demand—like 2019—was much easier, and any shortcomings in deployed strategies could be covered up by excess demand; revenue managers had more time to manually make decisions and place hard overrides in their revenue management systems. Unfortunately, this takes a lot of time and is inefficient.

Although human input can’t match the cost efficiency or revenue potential offered by leveraging systems that process vast amounts of data and money daily, hotel owners and management companies may think it wise to rehire a revenue manager.

Advertisement

Do the Research

It’s likely that a hotel has certain rate plans and channels inadvertently closed, making a hotel unbookable to some customers. Having a detailed system audit run can help negate this mistake, and personally shopping for a hotel on different platforms can make sure the property is displaying properly.

Look at Efficiency

Some revenue managers can get stuck in the traditional way of operating. Today’s revenue managers must work from principles that relate to today’s economic environment and leverage the technology they have available for success. A hotel owner or management company has to look at what the revenue manager puts in place and understand their methodology, as well as help influence the system and decision-making process to improve the automated decision-making over time.

Leverage Value Propositions and Strategies

Major brands use revenue management systems; while that system might work well for the brand as a whole, an individual hotel’s value proposition and market dynamic might take time to understand. Hoteliers can find their value by understanding what their guests value in the property. Leveraging the system to test and learn outside of the primary booking window and applying tried-and-true strategies that closely limit the discounts available can both be applied.

Finding, attracting, training, and retaining a revenue manager well-versed in today’s environment will be difficult, but the payoff compared to pre-pandemic revenue managers is worth the investment. If a hotel isn’t confident in finding a new revenue manager, there are other options available. Outsourcing revenue management needs secures new talent, deleverages overhead risk, and ensures that the value proposition of the property does not become a commodity. Following the pandemic, there are many new options out there with a range of experiences and expenses; shop around, but act quickly, because well-versed revenue managers are a hot commodity to enhance investments.