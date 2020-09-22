The InterContinental Houston – Medical Center will be the first hotel to use the innovative Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) Bio Defense Indoor Air Protection Filtration System.

The IVP Air heated-air filtration system is a mobile, plug-and-purify device designed to eliminate SARS-CoV-2, anthrax spores, and other airborne contaminants through a heated filter that does not impact the temperature of the ambient air. The technology builds on the hotel’s existing procedures and protocols under the IHG Way of Clean program.

The system was designed by IVP founder and inventor, Monzer Hourani, a Houstonian who also serves as the head of the InterContinental Houston – Medical Center’s ownership group. Hourani, who has a background in physics, science, and engineering, developed the biodefense system in partnership with Dr. Zhifeng Ren, director of the Superconductivity Center of Texas at the University of Houston, and with other scientists at the UTMB Galveston National Lab and University of Texas A&M Engineering and Experiment Station.

“The time for action is now, and helping our hometown reopen in record time with this proven science that kills COVID-19 is so important to me as we use Houston-based research to help lead us out of this crisis and get us back to business,” said Hourani.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and colleagues is core to the True Hospitality we deliver each day—and we know that a priority on cleanliness is more important now than ever before as travel resumes,” said Jay Caiafa, chief operating officer, Americas, IHG. “Throughout the response to COVID-19, we have built on an already strong heritage of cleanliness and hygiene by implementing a variety of enhanced processes based on the guidance of health authorities and industry-leading experts and exploring where technology can make a difference. In bringing this innovative IVP Air technology to the InterContinental Houston – Medical Center, we are pleased to support the efforts of owner Monzer Hourani and his team as they offer guests, colleagues, and visitors even further confidence in a safe, comfortable hotel experience.”

Materials Physics Today published a peer-reviewed study confirming the system effectively eliminates actual SARS-CoV-2 (the virus causing COVID-19), anthrax spores, and other airborne contaminants. The research has been publicly supported by research faculty at the Argonne National Laboratory and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In addition to the hotel, the IVP Air technology has been deployed at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center; the Texas A&M Health Science Center and student housing; True North Classical Academy in Miami; Slidell Independent School District in Slidell, Texas; and Post Acute Medical Rehabilitation with sites in Texas and Las Vegas.

