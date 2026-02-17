Inspire Brands Joins AAHOA’s Club Blue Industry Partner Program



ATLANTA, Georgia—AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Association) announced Inspire Brands as its newest Club Blue Partner. Club Blue is the highest level of partnership in AAHOA’s Industry Partner program. Only 11 of AAHOA’s 300 Industry Partners fall into this group of industry product and service providers, and Inspire is the first restaurant company to join their ranks.

“We are excited to have Inspire join AAHOA’s Club Blue Industry Partner program,” said Chairman Kamalesh (KP) Patel. “Their dedication to guest experience, service, and exceeding customer expectations aligns perfectly with our members’ goals. We look forward to introducing this partnership at AAHOACON26 this April, where Inspire Co-Founder and CEO Paul Brown will serve as a keynote speaker.”

Inspire is a multi-brand restaurant company with a portfolio of more than 33,000 Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, and SONIC locations worldwide.

“AAHOA is one of the most influential voices in the hospitality industry, shaping the landscape for hotel owners nationwide. We are proud to join as a Club Blue Partner and look forward to deepening our relationships with sophisticated operators across the hospitality industry,” said Inspire Brands Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Paul Brown.

AAHOA’s Vendor Partner program provides companies with direct access to the association’s 20,000 members at more than 100 events per year, including AAHOACON, Town Halls, and Hotel Owners Conferences & Trade Shows.

“Inspire’s interest in strengthening the powerful connection between the hospitality and restaurant industries will benefit the industry as a whole,” said AAHOA President & Chief Executive Officer Laura Lee Blake. “We are confident that their partnership will add meaningful value to our association and the members we serve.”