RALEIGH, North Carolina—Inn-Flow announced the launch of AP Agent, a significant advancement in AI-powered invoice processing within Inn-Flow Accounting. Building on the platform’s existing invoice automation capabilities, AP Agent handles the time-consuming first steps of accounts payable (AP) processing, including invoice data extraction, vendor matching, general ledger (GL) coding, and tax allocation. By automating much of the manual work traditionally required to enter invoices, AP Agent enables hotel finance teams to spend less time on repetitive administrative tasks and more time reviewing financial information, maintaining accuracy and supporting hotel operations.

Built directly into Inn-Flow Accounting, AP Agent is part of the company’s integrated hotel back-office platform, which connects accounting, labor, procurement, facilities and business intelligence for hotel management companies. For operators overseeing multiple properties, invoice processing can consume substantial accounting resources as finance teams manage invoices from numerous vendors, capture individual line items, assign appropriate GL codes and ensure expenses are accurately recorded. AP Agent streamlines this process by automatically preparing invoices for review, completing work that previously required extensive manual entry and correction.

“AI is already part of how our customers run their hotels on Inn-Flow,” said Lee Bridges, CPO of Inn-Flow. “AP Agent takes it up a notch and handles one of the most manual jobs in hotel accounting, giving finance teams valuable time back, while preserving the oversight and accountability that financial operations demand. This reflects our approach to innovation: AI does the work, and your team makes the call.”

From Manual Invoice Entry to AI-Powered Processing

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AP Agent expands Inn-Flow’s existing invoice extraction functionality into a more comprehensive, automated workflow. When invoices arrive through email or are uploaded to the AP Inbox, the agent processes and GL codes them almost instantly, extracting detailed information and preparing draft entries for review.

Key capabilities include:

Automated invoice separation and data extraction: AP Agent identifies and separates multiple invoices contained in a single PDF, then extracts invoice details, including vendor information, dates, descriptions, individual line items, amounts, taxes and fees.

AP Agent identifies and separates multiple invoices contained in a single PDF, then extracts invoice details, including vendor information, dates, descriptions, individual line items, amounts, taxes and fees. Intelligent vendor matching: The agent matches invoices to existing vendor records and flags unmatched vendors or discrepancies for review, helping accounting teams maintain cleaner, more consistent vendor data.

The agent matches invoices to existing vendor records and flags unmatched vendors or discrepancies for review, helping accounting teams maintain cleaner, more consistent vendor data. AI-powered GL coding: AP Agent automatically assigns invoice line items to the most appropriate GL accounts, using existing coding history and AI-powered suggestions. Coding accuracy improves as teams use the system and review invoices.

AP Agent automatically assigns invoice line items to the most appropriate GL accounts, using existing coding history and AI-powered suggestions. Coding accuracy improves as teams use the system and review invoices. Configurable tax and fee allocation: Taxes and fees can be distributed across invoice line items according to an organization’s accounting preferences, reducing the need for manual calculations and adjustments.

Taxes and fees can be distributed across invoice line items according to an organization’s accounting preferences, reducing the need for manual calculations and adjustments. Exception-based review: Low-confidence fields and potential vendor mismatches are flagged for attention, allowing accounting staff to focus on information that requires closer examination.

Automation With Financial Oversight Built In

While AP Agent automates much of the invoice entry process, Inn-Flow has designed the capability to preserve the financial controls hotel operators depend on. Every invoice remains subject to human review and approval, and existing approval workflows remain intact.

Rather than requiring accounting staff to manually enter and code each invoice, AP Agent delivers a prepopulated draft that teams can verify, adjust and submit through their established approval processes. Clear processing statuses and flagged exceptions provide visibility into where attention is needed, helping teams work more efficiently without sacrificing accuracy or accountability.

This approach is particularly valuable for hotel management companies with lean accounting departments responsible for financial operations across multiple properties. By reducing repetitive data entry, AP Agent allows finance professionals to dedicate more attention to exceptions, financial accuracy and higher-value responsibilities.

For organizations that want to remove the review process entirely, Inn-Flow’s Bookkeeping Service provides dedicated team members to manage the full AP process, as well as other accounting functions, to supplement hotel teams and reduce their manual effort.

Advancing Inn-Flow’s AI Strategy Across Hotel Operations

The introduction of AP Agent represents the latest step in Inn-Flow’s ongoing strategy to embed practical AI capabilities directly into the workflows hotel operators use every day.

AI is already supporting hotel operations across the Inn-Flow platform, including procurement capabilities such as cart optimization and true remaining spend visibility, and AP Agent now brings that same practicality to accounting.