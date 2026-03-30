Indianapolis Marriott East Completes Renovation

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana—The Indianapolis Marriott East hotel announced the completion of its $25 million interior renovation. The project focused on modernizing all 315 guestrooms, 90,000 square feet of functional meeting space, a new indoor pool, a refurbished 24-hour fitness center, and more.

“This multi-million dollar interior renovation reinforces our commitment to investing in our guests, conference and meeting offerings, and Indy’s East Side,” said Timothy Wagner, general manager of Indianapolis Marriott East. “By bringing in top-tier dining and hospitality options designed to attract visitors and support local business activity, we are strengthening the property’s role as a community pillar. We look forward to reintroducing the property to locals, travelers, and meeting and event guests.”

Additionally, Marriott East’s on-site dining area, the Skylight Bistro & Wine Bar, now offers a refreshed menu, including a cocktail list curated by executive chef Manny Hodge.

“Our team is excited to share our enhanced menu with guests. From twists on classic entrees to innovative culinary creations, there is something delicious for everyone at the Skylight Bistro,” said executive chef Manny Hodge. “The beautifully renovated dining and lounge spaces create an atmosphere that truly elevates every experience.”

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Guests can choose from 497 total guestrooms across the property’s complex. Marriott East is situated minutes from Downtown Indianapolis and popular locales, including Lucas Oil Stadium and the Bottleworks District.