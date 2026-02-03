SHANGHAI—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced that Vignette Collection has reached the milestone of 10 open hotels in Greater China, marking the continued growth of the group’s luxury and lifestyle portfolio across the region.

Part of IHG’s luxury and lifestyle portfolio, Vignette Collection brings together a curated collection of hotels, each defined by its own story and sense of place. Through a range of project types and guest experiences, the brand continues to build IHG’s presence in Greater China.

Jerome Qiu, chief operating officer, IHG Greater China, said, “Reaching 10 open Vignette Collection hotels in Greater China marks an important milestone in the steady development of our luxury and lifestyle portfolio. As travel preferences continue to evolve, guests are placing greater emphasis on authenticity and meaningful connections with the destinations they visit. Through its distinctive yet flexible brand approach, Vignette Collection allows hotels with strong character and compelling stories to be thoughtfully reintroduced, bringing luxury back to its essence—experiences that are memorable, personal, and meaningful. We look forward to working closely with owners to introduce more signature projects across Greater China.”

Supporting Urban Renewal

Since its global launch in 2021 and entry into Greater China in 2023, Vignette Collection has expanded across major cities and lifestyle destinations. By respecting original architecture and cultural context, and leveraging IHG’s operating platform and global resources, the brand supports the upgrading and renewal of high-quality existing properties.

Guided by its A Means for Good ethos, Vignette Collection also integrates social and environmental responsibility into its long-term practices. At THE ONE Shanghai Downtown, Vignette Collection, the hotel collaborates with local art and community partners to showcase works by young artists in public spaces, with proceeds supporting creative education initiatives.

As of today, Vignette Collection operates 10 open hotels in Greater China, with several additional projects in preparation. As the portfolio continues to expand, IHG Hotels & Resorts will continue to evolve its presence in the region.