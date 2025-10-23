IHG Reports Q3 2025 Trading Update

IHG Hotels & Resorts reported its third-quarter 2025 trading update.

Highlights Include:

YTD global RevPAR increased 1.4 percent, with Americas up 0.8 percent, EMEAA up 3.8 percent, and Greater China down 2.6 percent

Q3 global RevPAR increased 0.1 percent, with Americas down 0.9 percent, EMEAA up 2.8 percent, and Greater China own 1.8 percent

Q3 global rooms revenue on a comparable basis comprised business increased 4 percent, offset by leisure decreasing 2 percent and groups decreasing 4 percent

Q3 occupancy increased 0.4 percentage points, and average daily rate decreased 0.4 percent

Gross system growth increased 7.2 percent year-over-year, and net system growth increased 5.2 percent, adjusting for the impact of removing rooms previously affiliated with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (net growth 4.4 percent YOY on a reported basis)

Opened 14,500 rooms (99 hotels) in Q3, an increase of 17 percent YOY, excluding NOVUM conversions added to IHG’s system

Global system of 1,011k rooms (6,845 hotels)

Signed 22,600 rooms (170 hotels) in Q3, up 18 percent YOY

Global pipeline of 342,000 rooms (2,316 hotels), up 4.7 percent YOY

New premium collection brand to launch in the coming months

$700m of 2025’s $900m share buyback program has been completed to date, reducing the share count by 3.9 percent

On track to return over $1.1 billion to shareholders in 2025 through share repurchases and dividend payments

Expect to finish 2025 in line with consensus profit and earnings expectations, and in line with our growth algorithm

Elie Maalouf, chief executive officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are pleased with our performance and the continued growth of our brands to date in 2025, and we remain on track to meet full-year consensus profit and earnings expectations. As anticipated, RevPAR growth in Q3 was similar to the prior quarter, with another strong performance in EMEAA and further improvement in Greater China, though the US continued to see slower trading conditions. Overall, we continue to benefit from the power of our globally diverse footprint.

“Growing demand for our world-class brands continues, with 2025 set to be one of our biggest ever years for both openings and signings. We opened 14,500 rooms across 99 hotels in the quarter, up 17 percent year-on-year excluding the NOVUM conversions this year and last, and we signed 22,600 rooms across 170 properties, up 18 percent, with great progress in all three regions. Recognizing strong guest and owner interest in the large and fast-growing premium segment, we are excited to announce we will be bringing a new collection brand to market in the coming months, positioned in upscale to upper upscale. This will build on the well-established successes we’ve already delivered with our other collection and conversion brands—Vignette, voco, and Garner.

“Long-term structural drivers of both travel demand and supply remain compelling, and while near-term macro-economic challenges persist in some markets, others are showing improvement or sustained growth. We continue to demonstrate IHG’s ability to capture demand across geographies, chain scales, and stay occasions, which forms the foundation of resilient strength in our business. The power of our enterprise platform is clearly showing in 2025 and drives our growth algorithm. This delivers compound earnings growth by increasing fee revenues through the combination of RevPAR, system expansion, and ancillary fee streams, which, together with a highly efficient cost base, helps to grow margins and, along with our strong cash generation, allows us to reinvest in our business and return surplus capital to shareholders. We remain confident in a strong outcome for the year and further delivery beyond.”