IHG Names Michael Glover Chief Financial Officer

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) announced the appointment of Michael Glover as chief financial officer. Glover will take up his new position and become an executive director of IHG’s Board and a member of IHG’s Executive Committee, effective March 20, 2023.

Glover has been with IHG for 18 years and currently serves as chief financial officer of the Americas and group head of commercial finance. He succeeds Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson who, in October, announced his intention to pursue an opportunity outside IHG after 19 years of service. Edgecliffe-Johnson will step down from his role and the IHG Board effective March 19, 2023.

During his tenure with the business, Glover has held several roles at the group and regional level, including chief financial officer of IHG’s China region from February 2013 to September 2015, at which time Glover became group financial controller where he oversaw tax, treasury, and financial reporting group-wide, and delivered a finance transformation program that enabled simplification, automation, and the transfer of work to IHG’s service center.

In his most recent role as chief financial officer for the Americas and with group-wide responsibility for commercial finance operations, which includes the global procurement, sales & marketing, and technology functions, as well as IHG’s System Fund, Glover has continued the focus on returns for IHG’s hotel owners and IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow responsible business plan, including developing IHG’s culture and progressing the company’s sustainability ambitions.

Before IHG, Glover worked with several companies in a wide range of roles, beginning his career at Halliburton Energy Services in 1995. Glover is an accounting and finance graduate of Baylor University and a certified public accountant.

Deanna Oppenheimer, non-executive chair, IHG, commented, “I am delighted to welcome Michael to the Board in his new role as chief financial officer. His appointment clearly shows the strength of our management team, our robust succession planning, and our ability to promote from within.”

Keith Barr, CEO of IHG said, “Michael is an outstanding candidate for the position of chief financial officer. He has enjoyed a stellar career at IHG over the last 18 years, where he has demonstrated his excellent breadth of financial acumen, global expertise, and commitment to our purpose and values. His knowledge of the key operational and commercial elements that underpin our business and drive our performance will ensure seamless continuity as we deliver our strategic priorities and growth ambition.”

Glover added, “I’m honored to be appointed chief financial officer of IHG. I’ve had the enormous privilege of working in a variety of different finance roles in my time with the company and believe my deep understanding of our global operations, growth journey, and strategic priorities will be beneficial as I transition into the new role.”