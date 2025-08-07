IHG Hotels & Resorts Surpasses One Million Open Rooms

LONDON—IHG Hotels & Resorts announces that it has surpassed one million open rooms worldwide. The company has opened hundreds of hotels every year and doubled its brand portfolio to 20 in the past decade to offer a stay for every occasion, with more than 6,700 hotels in over 100 countries.

“Reaching one million rooms reflects the deep trust and confidence our guests, owners, and investors place in IHG and our brands,” said Elie Maalouf, chief executive officer of IHG Hotels & Resorts. “But more than that, it’s a celebration of our colleagues, who help millions of guests live their best lives every single day – be it with a warm welcome the minute they walk through our doors or helping make memories in life’s big events. If it matters in life, it happens in our hotels.”

“We’re all excited about the many more special moments our hotels will be a part of in the years ahead. With a strong, growing development pipeline spanning world-famous, beloved heritage brands and rapidly growing new brands, the future is bright for IHG.”

IHG opened a record number of rooms in the first half of 2025 and has celebrated several achievements in the past year, including reaching 4,000 open hotels in the US, its 800th open hotel in Greater China as it commemorates its 50th anniversary in the region, and record levels of openings and signings in EMEAA. Looking ahead, IHG has a development pipeline of over 2,200 hotels, and the company is set to increase its presence in high-growth markets globally.

Recent openings include:

Kimpton Mas Olas Resort & Spa, Mexico

Kimpton Mas Olas offers 103 guestrooms and 12 oceanfront villas with private plunge pools and natural surroundings. Guests can enjoy panoramic views, wellness amenities including a 25,000 square foot spa, and locally inspired cuisine across three restaurants.

Holiday Inn Kyoto Gojo, Japan

Holiday Inn Kyoto Gojo brings the brand back to Kyoto half a century after the first Holiday Inn opened in the city. The hotel offers 183 guestrooms, a Japanese public bath with panoramic views of Kyoto’s cityscape, a gym, and a café and bar. The hotel also offers the signature Holiday Inn Kids Stay and Eat for Free program.

voco Malta

Located in St. Julian’s, voco Malta is situated steps from St. George’s Bay. Guests can enjoy the Lumi restaurant, the rooftop pool, and the spa. The hotel combines modern comfort with sustainability practices.

Hotel Indigo Hainan Clear Water Bay, Greater China

Hotel Indigo Hainan Clear Water Bay offers 174 rooms with pearl-toned hues, wave-like textures, and local details. The signature restaurant highlights island flavors with dishes paired with the exclusive Neighborhood Craft Beer, while curated neighborhood experiences connect travelers with the spirit of Hainan.