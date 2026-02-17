IHG Hotels & Resorts Launches New Collection Brand

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) announced the launch of its new premium collection brand, Noted Collection, with initial discussions already underway with multiple owners, including several with portfolios of hotels, for potential addition into IHG’s system.

Focused primarily on conversions in upscale to upper upscale, Noted Collection is designed to power the performance of distinctive hotels and bring more choices and destinations to guests around the world. IHG expects to reach more than 150 Noted Collection hotels around the world in the next decade.

Elie Maalouf, chief executive officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We’re very excited to bring Noted Collection to market, which complements our existing premium brands and builds on the success of Vignette Collection in Luxury & Lifestyle and our fast-growing conversion brands like voco and Garner. There is strong appetite from owners of high-quality, one-of-a-kind hotels ready to join the power of our platforms and expertise, and Noted Collection offers them a distinctive and attractive brand with a gateway to stronger performance.

“Last year, we acquired urban lifestyle brand Ruby for must-visit city break destinations, and Noted Collection’s arrival underlines our continued commitment to invest in a powerful premium portfolio that meets evolving guest and hotel owner needs. Noted Collection will allow guests around the world to enjoy even more choice and new experiences with the trust of True Hospitality that comes with every stay at an IHG hotel.”

Advertisement

Brand Details

IHG’s 21st brand and 11th new brand in as many years, Noted Collection will occupy a distinct space within IHG’s premium portfolio alongside Crowne Plaza, voco, and Ruby, while complementing its luxury and lifestyle brands, Hotel Indigo and Vignette Collection. Noted Collection will roll out globally over time, beginning in the Europe, Middle East, Asia & Africa (EMEAA) region.

A collection of one-of-one hotels, each Noted Collection property is curated for its point of view and the experiences it offers. Three hallmarks ensure the guest experience across the Collection is distinct: