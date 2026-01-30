IHG Hotels & Resorts Approves Oracle as a Property Management Provider

AUSTIN, Texas—Oracle OPERA Cloud hospitality platform announced that it has been approved by IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) as a cloud-based property management system (PMS) for its estate in the Americas and EMEAA (Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia) regions. With this approval, Oracle joins IHG’s exclusive list of approved property management systems, enabling franchisees and hotel owners to make tech decisions that suit their individual business needs.

OPERA Cloud offers capabilities that meet the needs of hotels and portfolios. IHG properties using OPERA Cloud will be able to standardize their operations and data on a common platform to enhance visibility, intelligence, and deliver more consistent, high-value interactions to guests and loyalty members.

Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Commercial Cloud Applications said: “We are proud to deepen our longstanding collaboration with IHG to deliver cutting-edge cloud technologies to their franchisees. OPERA Cloud provides a proven, scalable, and highly user-intuitive suite that empowers data-driven decision making, streamlines operations, and delivers enhanced experiences for both guests and staff.”

Jolie Fleming, Chief Product & Technology Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts said: “We’ve been on an exciting journey toward new cloud-based property management system solutions at IHG. The Oracle OPERA Cloud hospitality platform brings advanced capabilities that will help drive performance for our hotel portfolio, including the most complex IHG properties.”

Oracle is a long-standing, well-established partner in the hospitality industry. With enterprise-class reliability, secure single sign-on, and continuous innovation through quarterly updates, OPERA Cloud helps hotels maintain high operational standards and stay competitive with minimal IT intervention, and is currently live and supports fiscal compliance in 236 countries and territories.