ATLANTA, Georgia—IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) announced the appointment of Wei Manfredi as senior vice president of AI and architecture. In her new role, Manfredi will guide IHG’s AI strategy, strengthen its technical and data architecture, and continue to foster partnerships with technology organizations.

Manfredi brings a blend of technology expertise and franchise understanding. Her experience includes global companies, such as McDonald’s, Google Cloud, Lululemon, and Visa, as well as advisory roles with tech boards.

Jolie Fleming, chief product and technology officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Wei has a proven track record of leading AI-driven strategies for global brands. Her appointment reflects our commitment to responsible innovation—supporting our owners, optimizing operations, and engaging guests in new ways. We’re excited to build on our momentum and shape the future of hospitality together.”

Recent technology-enabled milestones include IHG rolling out its new Revenue Management System to 6,700+ hotels worldwide, launching its new Property Management System in 2,000 hotels, debuting machine translation for 20+ brands and driving AI-powered automations.