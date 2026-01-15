ATLANTA, Georgia—IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) announced the appointment of Mark Sergot as its new chief development officer (CDO) for the Americas. Sergot will lead IHG’s Americas Development organization, including its current leadership team, guiding the region’s growth strategy across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Sergot has more than 25 years of industry experience in sales leadership roles across global hospitality organizations. He joined IHG in 2020 as vice president of global sales operations and enablement. Since 2022, he has led IHG’s Global Sales Organization as senior vice president of global sales, overseeing the Americas & Global Accounts teams, guiding strategy, operations, and events while partnering with regional sales leaders worldwide.

In his new role, Sergot will lead the growth of IHG’s hotel deal pipeline across its Luxury & Lifestyle, Premium, Essentials, and Suites portfolios.

Jolyon Bulley, chief executive officer, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Mark is a proven commercial and sales leader whose analytical rigor, disciplined approach to talent, and success in building high‑value customer relationships has transformed our Global Sales organization. His enterprise‑wide mindset and career hospitality experience will be an asset to our Americas growth strategy and ambition.”

Prior to IHG, Sergot spent more than 16 years with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. He also currently represents IHG on the Board of the U.S. Travel Association.