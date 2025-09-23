Industry NewsBrandsIHG Announces Ruby's U.S. Market Debut
IHG Announces Ruby’s U.S. Market Debut

By LODGING Staff
Ruby Hotels
Photo Credit: Ruby Hotels

ATLANTA, GeorgiaIHG Hotels & Resorts announced development opportunity availability in the United States for Ruby Hotels. For owners, the brand represents an alternative that is ready-made for urban settings often challenged by barriers to entry and space constraints.

Ruby’s United States market debut marks a milestone in its global expansion, building on its addition to the IHG portfolio earlier this year. Founded in Germany in 2013, Ruby’s expanding presence now includes 34 open or pipeline hotels in major European cities. IHG’s plan for Ruby will prioritize major United States urban markets and accommodate a range of project types, including new build, conversion, and adaptive reuse.

Each Ruby hotel offers standardized room options with a range of amenities, including rainfall showers. Ruby’s public spaces additionally welcome travelers and neighbors through locally crafted interiors and 24/7 bars serving cocktails and barista coffee.

Jolyon Bulley, chief executive officer, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Ruby is a brand built for the future of hospitality. Its success in Europe speaks to the growing demand for flexible, lifestyle-focused hotels in highly traveled locations. Ruby’s U.S. introduction will complement our premium portfolio and offer owners a differentiated product with strong economics and scalable growth potential. We’re encouraged by the initial interest and buzz around Ruby, which reinforces our confidence in its appeal and ability to thrive in this market.”

Ruby’s U.S. availability reflects IHG’s goal to grow the brand to more than 120 global hotels during the next decade and more than 250 during the next 20 years.

Lauren Krostue, vice president, global brand management, Ruby said, “Ruby empowers IHG to connect with a new type of travelerthe individualist who values soulful, character-driven premium stays at an affordable price point. In bringing Ruby to the U.S., we will retain what’s made the brand so special in Europeincluding its unique design and operating modelwhile localizing certain elements to reflect market needs. We look forward to introducing the Ruby experience to a new group of owners and guests and showcasing what sets the brand apart in the increasingly popular ‘urban micro’ segment.”

LODGING Staff
