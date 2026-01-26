Photo Credit: IHG Hotels & Resorts

ATLANTA, Georgia—IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) announced the U.S. market debut of its Ruby Hotels brand with a property in downtown Chicago. Ruby Group will develop and operate the hotel under a 30-year franchise agreement with IHG, overseeing the renovation and repositioning of the Inn of Chicago building into a Ruby Hotels property.

The transformation of the late 1920s era landmark—one block east of the Magnificent Mile—will honor its Chicago hospitality heritage while introducing the Ruby brand. The project is expected to begin in the latter half of 2026.

Plans call for a 22-story hotel with 412 rooms and a reimagined lobby and bar experience. A rooftop terrace and bar will offer views of the city skyline. Updated public spaces will reflect Ruby’s signature environments. Guestrooms combine efficient layouts with premium finishes at a lower cost per square foot for strong returns.

Jolyon Bulley, chief executive officer, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We’re incredibly excited to bring our first U.S. Ruby Hotel to Chicago, an iconic city with a deep architectural and cultural legacy. This flagship signing underscores the brand’s strong growth potential and momentum in key locations across the Americas and around the world.”

Advertisement

With a planned opening in 2027, Ruby Group will develop and operate the hotel, collaborating closely with IHG to bring the Ruby brand’s design and hallmarks to life while reflecting Chicago’s cultural identity.

Michael Struck, founder and chief executive officer, Ruby Group, said, “This project marks a significant milestone for Ruby Group and its international growth. In partnership with IHG and alongside experienced development partner Berk Properties, we are bringing Ruby’s design-led and efficient hotel concept to the U.S. market for the first time. Ruby Group’s operating platform will also now be launching in North America, offering extraordinary operating efficiency to investors with a unique operating set-up that utilizes both centralization and automatization to drive margins while lowering operating risks.”

Ruby Group is developing the project together with Orange County-based Berk Properties. Led by principals David Davidson and Rajesh Masina, Berk Properties contributes deep real estate and hospitality expertise.