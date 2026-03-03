IDeaS Updates Spotlight Marketing Solution

BERLIN—IDeaS announced updates to its hospitality marketing optimization solution, Spotlight. The enhancements are designed to deliver more powerful, predictive marketing intelligence for hotels.

Powered by IDeaS’ forecasting analytics and available to clients worldwide in late March, Spotlight translates market demand and price-sensitivity signals into clear guidance for hospitality marketing teams. It shows the periods and segments where strategic promotion can make a real impact. With the “Potential to Influence” score, Spotlight quantifies how influenceable each opportunity is so that hoteliers know where marketing can meaningfully drive incremental revenue.

Hotels using Spotlight have already leveraged​​ these insights to make more disciplined marketing decisions—redirecting spend away from periods where demand is unlikely to shift and toward opportunities where targeted promotion can optimize marketing spend and drive impactful​​ bookings.

Mike Chuma, chief marketing officer, IDeaS, said, “Hotels everywhere are navigating tighter budgets, shifting traveler behavior, and increased pressure to prove the value of every marketing dollar. Spotlight directly addresses that challenge. By bringing together forecasting, price sensitivity, and demand insights in a way marketers can easily act on, Spotlight helps commercial teams focus their efforts where demand is still up for grabs. This is the type of practical, forward-looking innovation our clients expect from IDeaS, and we’re excited to expand these capabilities to hotels worldwide.”

Advertisement

Updated daily, the Potential to Influence score reflects how guests are shopping and how responsive they are to changes in price or promotional messaging. This gives marketing and revenue teams a clear signal pointing to where demand is available—and where effort is unlikely to change the outcome—supporting more disciplined, effective campaign planning.

Additional Key Benefits

Focus marketing where it can change outcomes: Identify the dates, segments, and room-types where demand is still influenceable.

Identify the dates, segments, and room-types where demand is still influenceable. Allocate spend more effectively: Shift investment away ​​from periods where demand is already maxed out or marketing can’t make an impact, and toward the opportunities most likely to convert.

Shift investment away ​​from periods where demand is already maxed out or marketing can’t make an impact, and toward the opportunities most likely to convert. Demonstrate measurable impact: Connect marketing actions to changes in demand and forecasted revenue to improve accountability and optimization over time.

Klaus Kohlmayr, chief evangelist, chief development officer, and Head of IDeaS.Lab, said, “Over the years, our clients have told us one of their highest priorities​​​​​​​​ is to enhance marketing execution and campaign ROI with relevant and timely revenue science data. Spotlight represents a major step forward in how hotels understand—and influence—future demand. IDeaS’ unique Potential to Influence index gives teams a clearer sense of which opportunities are truly actionable, allowing them to deploy their limited budget with far greater precision. As IDeaS.Lab continues to push boundaries in applied analytics, we’re committed to helping hotels make smarter decisions that lead to stronger commercial outcomes.”