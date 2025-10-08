IDeaS Releases 2026 Hospitality Tech Predictions

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—IDeaS, a SAS company and a global leader in hospitality revenue management software, announced the release of its annual eBook, Future Forecast: Hospitality Tech Predictions for 2026. Drawing on exclusive survey data from both hoteliers and technology partners, this report delivers insights to support hospitality leaders in 2026 and beyond.

As the hospitality industry faces mounting complexity, economic uncertainty and rapidly evolving technology, IDeaS’ new eBook highlights the trends most likely to shape the industry in 2026. The report explores several major shifts, including the push for simplification and unification of fragmented tech stacks, the convergence of commercial strategies across revenue, marketing, and sales and the drive for more resilient and sustainable operations.

Additional insights include:

Additional insights include:

Technology Simplification: Hoteliers and tech partners agree that streamlining systems and building cohesive strategies are now competitive imperatives. Yet only 54 percent of hoteliers report using mostly integrated tools, revealing a critical gap to close.

AI-Driven Transformation: With 89 percent of hoteliers planning new AI applications, the "augmented hotelier" is fast becoming a reality, from chatbots and mobile check-in to intelligent assistants that support daily decision-making.

Unified Commercial Teams: Future-ready hotels will align sales, marketing, and revenue management around a single source of truth, driving sharper segmentation, channel optimization, and faster market response.

Sustainability & Resilience: While sustainability remains a stated priority, many hotels still deprioritize it in practice. The report outlines ways to integrate eco-efficiency with profitability through forecasting, resource optimization, and agile operating models.

While sustainability remains a stated priority, many hotels still deprioritize it in practice. The report outlines ways to integrate eco-efficiency with profitability through forecasting, resource optimization, and agile operating models. Workforce Stability: Automation, upskilling, and cross-training are top investments for maintaining operational resilience and attracting top talent.

The eBook also features perspectives from leading hospitality and technology experts, including Clément Dénarié (Oaky), Katie Moro (Amadeus Hospitality), Mercedes Minghelli (TrustYou), and Werner Meyer (Busyrooms).

Klaus Kohlmayr, chief evangelist & development officer, IdeaS, shared, “Hospitality is at a pivotal moment, where technology, AI, and unified strategies can unlock entirely new ways of operating. This isn’t about replacing people. It’s about empowering them to simplify complexity, innovate faster, and deliver exceptional experiences that drive both profitability and sustainability. At IDeaS, we’re committed to helping hoteliers turn disruption into opportunity.”