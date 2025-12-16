MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—IDeaS announced two leadership promotions: Bijal Shah has been named as chief product officer, and Stephen Hambleton has been appointed as associate vice president — product management.

Shah will oversee continued system integration and product expansion. A 26-year veteran of IDeaS, Shah has contributed to nearly every product developed by the organization since joining as a software developer in 1999, including the creation of IDeaS’ revenue management solution, G3 RMS, which now delivers more than 250 million pricing and inventory decision recommendations each day. He rose to the role of vice president. In his expanded role, Shah will oversee the acceleration of all product development and will continue to direct IDeaS’ approach to integrations.

During his 12-year tenure at IDeaS, Hambleton has played a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s product strategy by driving innovation and strengthening client relationships. He previously led strategic engagements with globally-recognized clients, transforming relationships and delivering tailored solutions that drive adoption and long-term success.

Sanjay Nagalia, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technology Officer, IDeaS, said: “These promotions are a recognition not only of Shah and Hambleton’s achievements, but the collective talent and dedication of our teams across IDeaS. Bijal Shah’s vision, depth of expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence have not only built world-class products but also strengthened the culture and values that make IDeaS unique. Likewise, Stephen Hambleton has been instrumental in expanding the vision of our technology platform, deepening collaborations and co-creating solutions with our esteemed partners. Their promotions reflect our commitment to delivering the industry’s most trusted, scalable, and AI-powered revenue management solutions. We are excited for the impact they will continue to drive for our clients and partners worldwide.”

Bijal Shah, Chief Product Officer, IDeaS, said: “I am honored to step into my new role as Chief Product Officer, and am excited to drive hospitality technology forward in new, innovative ways. The future of hospitality success will be defined by our solutions, our growing network of technology partners, and our clients who aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo. The evolution of IDeaS is well underway, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”

Stephen Hambleton, Associate Vice President – Product Management, IDeaS, said: “I am excited to expand my role at IDeaS during a time when it is so important for hospitality providers to have effective solutions for revenue management and broader commercial success. The industry is entering a new era, marked by a growing eagerness to embrace innovation and solve complex challenges through technology. I’m proud of what we’ve built so far, and we’re just getting started bringing transformative tech capabilities to market.”