IDeaS Debuts Rate Data Advantage

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—IDeaS announced the debut of IDeaS Rate Data Advantage (RDA), an upgrade designed to help users evaluate market performance so they can drive increased revenue and profitability.

Building on IDeaS’ analytics capabilities, the enhancement offers insights to help hoteliers understand their revenue drivers within their competitive market. RDA compares real-time activity across multiple products, offerings, and room types, providing hoteliers with insight to grow incremental revenue.

By leveraging nearly 400 times more consumer rate shopping data, RDA enables operators to compete at a more precise level within their market, including insight into all room types and product offerings, as well as relevant data regarding key lengths of stay and distribution channels.

RDA Details

IDeaS’ forecasting tools paired with RDA enable operators to analyze trends and opportunities at a nuanced level, enabling providers to ensure that operators can find emerging revenue opportunities at every level of operations.

Additional key benefits of IDeaS Rate Data Advantage include:

Capture more data and more opportunities with a holistic view of the competitive set that considers more than a small group of competitors.

Improve pricing precision by analyzing extensive rate shop data, including rate offerings, room types, booking restrictions, keywords, and rate trends of the marketplace.

Act faster, with confidence, as data and analytics highlight detailed market trends and isolate anomalies.

AI-powered automation: RDA handles the complex rate and room-type matching, monitoring, and maintenance for users, ensuring every comparison is accurate.

Sanjay Nagalia, co-founder, chief operating officer, and chief technology officer at IDeaS, said, “Hospitality providers are just now tapping into the revenue potential that’s available when operators have a comprehensive, evolving understanding of their place in their market. With the right data, hotels can strategize ways to drive the performance of individual room types on property and compete in more specialized arenas within hospitality. Rate Data Advantage is the latest in a long line of features and capabilities from IDeaS that are powering smarter, more profitable commercial decisions in hospitality”.