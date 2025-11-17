IDeaS Announces Partnership With My Place Hotels

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—IDeaS announced that My Place Hotels will implement its scalable, automated revenue management system across its portfolio of 80+ extended-stay hotels in 31 U.S. states.

My Place Hotels selected IDeaS to power My RevPulse, a system that enables smarter pricing, forecasting, and operational efficiency across its portfolio of hotels. IDeaS was chosen based on its commitment to automation, AI-driven revenue growth, and owner-operator-friendly technology. As part of the partnership, My Place properties will benefit from the system’s simple UI and predictive analytics.

“My Place Hotels is at the forefront of affordable, impactful hospitality, and we are excited to extend our AI-driven revenue management expertise and capabilities to their franchise partners,” said Sanjay Nagalia, co-founder, chief operating officer, and chief technology officer, IDeaS. “Together, IDeaS and My Place Hotels can improve profitability, operational efficiency, and the guest experience across this rapidly growing portfolio.”

Capabilities

My Place’s partnership with IDeaS ensures its operators have access to a more competitive rate strategy, leveraging automated, intelligent pricing and AI-powered forecasting to maximize revenue and occupancy. Additional capabilities include:

Advertisement

● Automated rate and restriction recommendations based on real-time demand, booking pace, and market data.

● Improved decision-making through reliable forecasting and market insights.

● Reduced manual effort that allows for more time to focus on guest satisfaction and local market strategy.

“At My Place, what really sets us apart is our custom-built technology stack designed specifically around what matters most to hotel operators,” said Matt Campbell, chief operating officer at My Place Hotels. “IDeaS offers a superior product and a history of success in the RMS world. We felt it was the right technology to help us develop our My RevPulse solution for our properties, allowing our teams to focus on what truly counts: great service.”

The collaboration underscores IDeaS’ mission to democratize revenue management technology, empowering hotel groups of all sizes to compete with data-driven precision and confidence. By bringing advanced automation, predictive analytics, and AI-powered insights to the upper midscale segment, IDeaS and My Place Hotels are helping operators unlock higher revenue per available room (RevPAR) and more consistent profitability.