IDeaS Announces Partnership With EOS Investors

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—IDeaS announced a new technology partnership agreement with EOS Hospitality, a hotel management firm overseeing a collection of 60 distinctive hotels, resorts, and outdoor accommodations across the United States.

EOS Hospitality selected IDeaS to replace its previous provider and implement the IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System. EOS recognized IDeaS’ ability to deliver flexible, scalable solutions tailored to the needs of its varied property types. Tools like IDeaS Optix will provide visibility into individual property performance, estate-wide trends, and configurable reporting by ownership subgroup. Additionally, IDeaS RevPlan will empower EOS with automated financial forecasting and customizable reporting, replacing manual data aggregation with real-time insights.

The initial three-year agreement will see EOS’s existing portfolio of 50 properties begin migration to the IDeaS commercial platform in 2025, with the flexibility to add additional properties as the group continues to scale.

Sanjay Nagalia, co-founder, chief operating officer & chief technology officer, IDeaS, said, “We are thrilled to partner with EOS Hospitality as they embark on a bold growth initiative. This agreement goes far beyond RMS—it’s about equipping EOS with a full commercial performance engine. From smarter pricing and forecasting to investor-grade reporting and strategic insights, IDeaS is committed to helping EOS unlock scalable success across every property and ownership structure.”

Ernest Lee, chief commercial officer, EOS Hospitality, said, “We chose IDeaS not just for their technology, but for what it unlocks in collaboration and productivity. Their platform gives us the confidence to spend less time in the software and more time with sales, marketing, and operations colleagues to improve the business. With this decision, we’re gaining a partner that understands—and can grow with—the complexity of our portfolio while supporting the commercial outcomes we’re driving toward.”