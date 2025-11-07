Ian Schrager Announces PUBLIC West Hollywood

Ian Schrager announced the upcoming launch of his hotel brand PUBLIC in West Hollywood with PUBLIC West Hollywood, opening spring 2026. The 137-key hotel on the Sunset Strip will be situated within a landmark building with design executed by Schrager in collaboration with architect John Pawson. Amenities will include a pool and a social hub lobby, in addition to three food, beverage, and entertainment outlets. The hotel will also include a 16,000 square-foot open-air rooftop terrace with 360-degree views of Los Angeles. PUBLIC West Hollywood will offer curated multi-sensory experiences as well. Reservations will be live in early January 2026.

PUBLIC, an Ian Schrager brand, is built on the “luxury for all” philosophy with four key pillars—service, style, entertainment, and experience. PUBLIC is located in New York’s Lower East Side, with the second hotel set to debut in West Hollywood in spring 2026. Each PUBLIC location offers curated, multi-sensory experiences that begin the moment guests walk through the door, combining design, social spaces, dining, and entertainment under one roof.