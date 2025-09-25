CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection released the Time Rich Report, a national consumer survey designed to examine how people perceive and manage time. Conducted in collaboration with Wakefield Research, the study explores the connection between current definitions of “quality time” and perceptions about travel and the powerful role it plays in helping people reconnect with loved ones and with themselves.

When it comes to quality time, the report found that a vast majority of Americans conceptualize it as meaningful moments spent with those they care about, and most are seeking more of it. Specifically, 82 percent of Americans feel they aren’t getting enough time with the people who matter most. At the same time, 62 percent of survey respondents say they consider travel to be quality time. Respondents expressed a clear desire for purposeful travel moments that allow them to join with others and find meaning in the journey.

“Our first-ever Time Rich Report shows that travel is about much more than getting away—it’s about arriving at powerful moments and shared experiences,” said Ana Tomicevic, vice president, global brand leader, Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection. “For the travel industry, these findings suggest the need for a strong focus on creating strategies and delivering services that maximize quality time and reduce planning headaches and distractions for guests, all while allowing connections and personal time to flourish. This approach is already central to Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection and our more than 140 all-inclusive resorts, and we will be amplifying our mission with new programs and an exciting partnership with global mindfulness pioneer Deepak Chopra, M.D.”

Key Findings

The data also highlighted shifting traveler priorities and the role travel plays in reclaiming quality time:

The Need for More Intentional Time : According to the survey, 86 percent of parents say they are lacking quality time and, on average, are spending nearly as much time on devices as with their kids. At the same time, if money were no object, 42 percent would take a dream trip with their family.



: According to the survey, 86 percent of parents say they are lacking quality time and, on average, are spending nearly as much time on devices as with their kids. At the same time, if money were no object, 42 percent would take a dream trip with their family. Reclaiming Romance, One Trip at a Time : 31 percent of couples say they don’t get enough time together, while 84 percent report that time away together had a positive effect even after they returned home.



: 31 percent of couples say they don’t get enough time together, while 84 percent report that time away together had a positive effect even after they returned home. The New Self-Care – Solo Travel with Purpose: Loneliness is rising, with 55 percent of respondents saying they feel lonely, and just half saying they had a meaningful conversation in the last week. But at the same time, travel offers a solution. 50 percent say simply planning a trip boosts their mood, and 1 in 4 would travel alone or with friends.

New Campaign

Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection is leveraging the Time Rich Report findings into a new portfolio-wide campaign, “Time Here Is Worth More.” Offering enhanced services and experiences that help guests achieve greater presence and more intentional time away, the campaign aims to help guests focus on their personal journeys.

In addition, the Inclusive Collection is collaborating with Deepak Chopra, M.D., a member of Hyatt’s new Wellbeing Collective Advisory Board, to complement its in-resort experiences.

“Time is more than just a measure; it reflects what we value,” said Deepak Chopra, M.D. “Through this collaboration with Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, we’re offering travelers tools to be more intentional, equipping them with practices that leave a positive impact to last long after their vacation ends.”