Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill Completes Renovation

Washington, D.C.—Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill announced the completion of its full-hotel renovation. Ahead of its 50th anniversary next year, the property updated its guestrooms and suites, as well as its meeting and event spaces. The hotel’s restaurant and bar were also renovated.

“We are thrilled to announce the completion of our nine-month transformation to provide international and domestic travelers and local residents with new, more refined accommodations, enhanced culinary experiences, and modernized conference and event spaces for meetings and groups,” said Randy Thompson, general manager of Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill. “In celebration of our 50th year, the renovation reinforces the hotel’s legacy as the premier hotel and event center in the heart of Capitol Hill. The new modern style of the hotel also honors the artisanal vision and innovative design of the craftsman who originally planned and built the U.S. Capitol and the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Accommodations

The hotel’s guestrooms have been updated with enhanced amenities. All double bedrooms have been updated to include two queen beds, and most of the king rooms now offer new sleeper sofas. Guestrooms now include warm wood tones of lumber contrasted against the darker

flooring of the polished woods often seen in Capitol Hill neighborhood homes. The room is fitted with black metal accents referencing the wrought iron fences around the area’s historic row houses. Next to the bed, the floor lamp resembles the iron beams of the city. The art and furniture in the rooms reflect the city streets, row houses, and the construction of the neighborhood. Each guestroom and suite includes a large 65-inch 4K smart ultra-HD flat-screen television and advanced charging ports. The accommodations will also include modern bathrooms with enlarged vanities, showers, and tubs.

Meetings and Events

The hotel includes the largest ballroom on Capitol Hill and more than 38,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. This renovation provides technical facilities for corporate meetings and gatherings of all sizes, events, and celebrations. The meeting rooms’ carpet designs are inspired by the original lead windows of the local row house. The Regency Ballroom is 11,388 square feet with textured metal lighting fixtures and a carpet design inspired by the geometric origins of the city, with the Capitol Building at its center. The hotel also offers mid-size and smaller event spaces for a more intimate gathering, including the 3,588 square-foot Columbia Ballroom, six separate Congressional Rooms each offering 3,132 square-feet of space, the 3,048 square-foot Thornton Room offering floor-to-ceiling views of the U.S. Capitol, and other spaces customizable for any event. The meeting and event spaces also provide in-house audiovisual support for all types of gatherings.

Restaurants and Lounges

The reimagined Article One – American Grill and Bar personifies has been refreshed with a new design, and it offers Mid-Atlantic cuisine with local fresh ingredients. It also offers a new curated selection of craft cocktails, tailored whiskeys, and local beers with a paired wine list. Discreet and private dining is also available for working lunches and dinners.

Lobby, Corridors, and Pool

The hotel lobby provides convenient access to the modernized reception area and Article One – American Grill restaurant. The atrium design includes work areas inspired by the blacksmith’s forging of the Capitol building. Individual and group work stations provide quiet collaboration spaces away from the bar and restaurant. Its redesigned corridors connect the 840-room property. Lighting with metal details is utilized throughout the hallways, and the carpet design is inspired by the people who contributed to the construction of the monuments across the city. The updated fitness center, including Peloton bicycles, will be located on the second floor. Guests will also have access to the indoor pool and the neighboring outdoor lounge.

Regency Club

The new Regency Club is available exclusively for Hyatt Globalists and people who book Club Lounge rooms, and it serves light bites and beverages. The room’s details include a natural wood interior and the textured wall coverings of many historic Capitol Hill homes. The style of the furniture highlights strapping buckle and leather details from the style of a leather jacket. The tile in the lounge was inspired by the essence of the interior of the Capitol dome.